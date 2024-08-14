Bold and the Beautiful Weekly Spoilers: Taylor Hayes Comes Home

Daring and the Lovely weekly spoilers affirm Taylor Hayes is again in Los Angeles through the week of August 12-16, 2024, on B&B. Take a look at the most recent spoilers for the CBS cleaning soap opera.

Daring and the Lovely Weekly Spoilers: Taylor Hayes Again!

This week, on B&B, Taylor Hayes makes good on her phrase to her daughter, Steffy Forrester. When she spoke to Steffy on the cellphone, she promised that she was coming dwelling. And this week, she retains that promise and reveals up at ForresterCreations. However there may be certain to be some drama with the Logans.

In fact, Steffy is ecstatic. Almost certainly, her father, Ridge Forrester, is blissful, too. Nonetheless, his woman, Brooke Logan is probably going lower than thrilled to see her rival again on the town. A brand new struggle may be brewing and there’s tons of drama in retailer on Daring and the Lovely.

B&B Weekly Spoilers: Steffy Forrester Seething

Whereas Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wooden) is over the moon to have her mother, Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig), again dwelling, she’s sad in different areas. As her dad, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), celebrates Brooke Logan‘s (Katherine Kelly Lang) success it drives Steffy loopy.

She’s livid that Brooke’s revamped lingerie line, Brooke’s Bed room, is doing so nicely. Later, the Logan girls, and Forrester girls take a break from their feuding to get pleasure from a shock visitor look from rockstar Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian).

However beneath, Steffy continues to be fuming on Daring and the Lovely. Then, her husband, John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), makes a surprising transfer. He blasts Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) for her latest inappropriate conduct.

Daring and the Lovely Weekly Spoilers: Katie Will get to Invoice

In the meantime, on B&B, Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will get in Greenback Invoice Spencer‘s (Don Diamont) head. Whereas Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park) is in police custody, Katie convinces Invoice to get a second paternity check.

That approach, there can be little doubt that Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada) is Invoice’s daughter. In fact, Katie believes the check will show Poppy is mendacity and Invoice isn’t Luna’s father.

Later, on Daring and the Lovely, Luna flips out on Katie for her accusations towards her mom. In the meantime, Poppy is in shock when her sister, Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda), makes a revelation.

Li can’t stand her sister, however she by no means thought she was responsible of homicide. So, she would possibly imagine that she is being arrange and he or she additionally might have an thought of who’s behind it.

Maybe, it’s Finn’s father, Jack Finnegan (Ted King). B&B is thrilling this week. Don’t miss a minute to see Taylor Hayes’ homecoming on the CBS daytime drama.

Get all the most recent Daring and the Lovely spoilers and updates each day from Cleaning soap Filth.