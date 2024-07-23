Bold and the Beautiful Weekly Spoilers: Poppy Fights to Keep Bill

Daring and the Lovely weekly spoilers discover Poppy Nozawa decided to hold on to the brand new life she’s constructing in the course of the week of July 22-26, 2024.

In the meantime, somebody’s within the highlight whereas one other is horrified on B&B. Take a look at the most recent spoilers for the CBS cleaning soap opera.

Daring and the Lovely Weekly Spoilers: Poppy Nozawa Goes Up in opposition to Katie Logan

This week, B&B spoilers see Poppy Nozawa on edge. She overhears Katie Logan questioning Greenback Invoice Spencer about their relationship.

Katie is suspicious of Luna Nozawa’s paternity. Certainly, she doesn’t imagine Invoice is her father. However Poppy’s determined to carry on to her comfortable new life with Invoice.

So, Katie vows to uncover the reality about Poppy’s historical past on Daring and the Lovely. However, she pushes so laborious that she angers Poppy and she or he might find yourself in grave hazard. Little doubt, Poppy’s able to devious issues.

And there’s a very good probability that she is the one who killed Tom after which Hollis. So, if Katie will get on her unhealthy aspect, Poppy might strike. Then, Invoice might even see a aspect to her he by no means thought may exist.

In the meantime, he turns to Poppy’s sister, Li Finnegan for a favor. Maybe, Katie will get in his head and he asks Li to run one other paternity take a look at on him and Luna. In that case, he may not like the result. Then, he might slam the brakes on his relationship with Poppy.

B&B Weekly Spoilers: Finn Stuns Steffy

As Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park) goes to warfare with Katie Logan (Heather Tom) over Greenback Invoice Spencer (Don Diamont), there’s extra drama with the Forresters on Daring and the Lovely. First, John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) horrifies Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wooden).

He begins to imagine that his mom, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is harmless and Steffy is dumbfounded. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) additionally thinks Sheila is responsible and naturally, he backs Steffy. Additionally, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) is on Finn’s aspect.

Certainly, the query of Sheila’s guilt or innocence is placing a pressure on Finn and Steffy’s marriage. In the meantime, Hope and Liam are ready within the wings and attempting to tug them farther aside.

Daring and the Lovely Weekly Spoilers: Brooke’s Relaunch Kicks Off

Later, on B&B, Steffy is in for one more disagreeable shock. She finds out Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) would be the face of her revamped lingerie line, Brooke’s Bed room. Little doubt, Steffy’s livid.

Then, outdated emotions floor when Steffy expresses herself to her father, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Because the Brooke’s Bed room photograph shoot begins, Brooke and Hope fear that Steffy desires a warfare.

And she or he may sabotage the relaunch to get again at Hope and Brooke. B&B is on hearth. Don’t miss a minute to see if Katie exposes Poppy Nozawa’s secrets and techniques on the CBS sudser.

