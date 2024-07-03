Bold and the Beautiful Weekly Spoilers July 1-5: Jack is Back & Hope Hits Bottom

Daring and the Lovely spoilers reveal that Jack Finnegan returns to the scene and Hope Logan faces a private disaster. This week’s B&B spoilers additionally present an intense confrontation between Poppy Nozawa and former rock star Tom Starr. So this results in questions on questionable paternity outcomes on Daring and the Lovely.

Amidst the suspense, an surprising demise on July 2nd units up a brand new homicide thriller for the summer time. Sheila Carter and Deacon are instantly suspected when Tom, who was final seen in Sheila’s house, turns up lifeless. Because the plot thickens, Paris Buckingham warns Hope Logan to keep away from her fiance, Thomas. And Katie Logan will get emotional discussing Invoice Spencer’s new relationship with Poppy.

By July 4th, the Forrester household throws a celebration, however the joyous celebration may very well be overshadowed by the potential homicide thriller. The week closes with Eric Forrester toasting Thomas’s engagement to Paris, leaving Hope devastated.

In the meantime, Poppy feels threatened by Katie’s readiness to compete for Invoice’s affections. Within the casting information, Ted King and Aaron D Spears are set to return and Laurie Bell and Michael Damien are making a crossover from “Younger and The Stressed.”

Get all of your day by day Daring and the Lovely spoilers and information right here at Cleaning soap Grime and keep tuned for updates in your favourite characters’ fates.

Click on to Subscribe to essentially the most adopted cleaning soap opera spoilers channel on YouTube!