Bold and the Beautiful: Thomas Gone for Good? B&B Quietly Exits Matthew Atkinson?

Within the newest twist of The Daring and the Stunning on CBS, followers are speculating in regards to the mysterious disappearance of characters Thomas Forrester, performed by Matthew Atkinson, and Paris Buckingham (Diamond White). Showrunner Brad Bell’s silence on the matter sparks uncertainty and hypothesis amongst viewers.

This isn’t the primary time such a situation has occurred with Bell on the helm. Previous incidents embody the unannounced exits of Krista Allen, who portrayed Taylor Hayes, and Darren Brooks as Wyatt Spencer. So, in Allen’s case, CBS Daytime denied her departure. However later she confirms her contract is dropped.

The identical silent therapy seems to be occurring with Diamond White’s character, Paris Buckingham. The present retains her within the opening credit, however her precise display screen time dwindles. So, this leads followers to query if she’s subsequent to be quietly written out on Daring and the Stunning.

If Bell and CBS Daytime’s sample continues, it may negatively impression the present’s scores. And people are in a gradual decline. So, no matter whether or not followers love or hate these characters, their sudden absences with out rationalization go away a void within the present. So, the query stays: Is Brad Bell secretly given Matthew Atkinson and Diamond White the identical contract-cutting therapy as Krista Allen?

