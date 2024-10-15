Bold and the Beautiful: Taylor’s Straddle Goes Sideways with Dirty Deed

Daring and the Stunning put Taylor Hayes in a compromising place with a therapeutic session that held extra that means behind it than some followers of the CBS cleaning soap first thought.

The brokenhearted physician and her Chakra accomplice acquired up entrance, private, and manner too cozy. However B&B planted a twist with Ridge Forrester’s repair for his ex.

What the viewers watched was greater than a therapeutic session. So, when followers uncover the that means behind what they witnessed, they could be stunned that the cleaning soap traveled this street. They might even be stunned on the agenda behind Ridge’s repair.

Daring and the Stunning: Brooke Logan Slams Taylor Hayes

Daring and the Stunning left Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) livid, confused, and really afraid of presumably dropping her man.

If she has something to say about this, Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) received’t be doing one other factor that resembles straddling her illness away. Not with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), anyway.

B&B viewers watched as Taylor straddled Ridge’s lap. However this was greater than a therapeutic pose. So, the query looms – what did Ridge take note of when bringing Shandra (Minita Gandhi) to Taylor?

Daring and the Stunning has Brooke considering that her rival is as much as her previous tips. However Taylor swears she’s not making an attempt to steal her man away.

B&B: Ridge Forrester Strokes His Ego with Taylor Ploy?

B&B had Taylor accusing Ridge of stroking his ego by considering he was the reason for her damaged coronary heart. Now, together with his lap-sitting pose, it appears so as to add proof to her accusations.

Daring and the Stunning followers query how this might assist Taylor Hayes. She’s sick over Ridge Forrester leaving her, and now they taunt her with these intimate strikes beneath the umbrella of Chakra. Then he will get up and goes residence to her rival.

This week, the Chakra session stirred one thing up in Taylor Hayes. However on the similar time, it rocked Brooke to the core.

Daring and the Stunning: Brooke Barking Up the Mistaken Tree

Daring and the Stunning has Brooke ship a stern warning to her rival, which isn’t what this brokenhearted lady wants on high of all the pieces else. Brooke can’t fathom any purpose for Ridge to be a part of these classes. All aside from one. She believes Taylor Hayes is out to lure him again in.

There’s Just one downside with Brooke’s line of considering. Taylor didn’t provoke the Chakra session, it was Ridge who insisted upon this repair. Shandra directed Ridge and Taylor to do the poses. However Taylor was apprehensive, and Ridge was all for it.

Shandra had Taylor straddle Ridge within the Yab Yum place. When you rewind the Daring and the Stunning episode and use the closed caption, you see what she known as this one intimate pose.

The Yab Yum shouldn’t be a place used for a damaged coronary heart. As an alternative, it’s a tantric intercourse place. Yab Yum means husband and spouse. So, this isn’t the therapeutic of a damaged coronary heart, it’s a place that supposedly places each companions’ important elements in sync, particularly these under the belt.

That stated, it appears Brooke Logan has each purpose to fret and blow up in anger. However Ridge deserves the brunt of that anger, not Taylor Hayes.

B&B: Taylor Simply as Blindsided

Regardless of how this seems to be on B&B, the anger shouldn’t be aimed toward Taylor Hayes. She’s an harmless occasion on this, as her ex organized for Shandra to return to the home.

After what Brooke witnessed this week on B&B, she will be able to’t think about another purpose for Taylor to straddle Ridge. So, she goes again to her first thought – her rival is again residence to steal away her future.

It looks as if this therapeutic session smells extra like Brooke’s rival is as much as no good. And so far as the Logan matriarch is worried on the CBS cleaning soap this week, it stinks.

