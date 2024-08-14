Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Aug 12-16: Finn Snaps at Handsy Hope & DNA Doubts!

Daring and the Stunning followers are handled to an action-packed week from August 12-16, 2024. The CBS cleaning soap opera storyline featured a whirlwind of drama. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), Finn (tanner Novlan) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wooden) discovered themselves in a tense state of affairs.

Additionally, Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park) and Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada) grapple with stunning revelations on the Spencer mansion. An surprising flip of occasions sees Poppy arrested by Chief Baker (Dan Martin). This comes after Katie Logan (Heather Tom) accused her of homicide. Invoice Spencer (Don Diamont), nevertheless, stays skeptical on Daring and the Stunning. And he’s urging for an additional DNA take a look at to show Luna’s parentage.

In the meantime, the Forrester mansion buzzed with pleasure as Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei) made a shock look. And it’s a lot to Donna Logan Forrester’s (Jennifer Gareis) delight. Additionally, the surprising return of Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) is elevating eyebrows. And including a little bit of intrigue to the drama.

All through the week, viewers had been left on the sting of their seats because the plot unfolded, with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) expressing considerations about Poppy and Luna’s affect on his father, Invoice. Because the week got here to an in depth, a bombshell was dropped when Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) reveals a stunning secret to Poppy. The storyline guarantees extra twists and turns within the upcoming episodes from 8/12-8/16/2024.

