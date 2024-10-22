Bold and the Beautiful Predictions: Eric Undermines Steffy & Liam Panics

The Daring and the Lovely predictions trace Eric Forrester (John McCook) might undermine Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wooden). Plus, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) has trigger to panic

Our B&B predictions are primarily based on official CBS cleaning soap spoilers, promos and up to date episodes. So, it seems to be like Eric might aspect along with his favourite niece Ivy Forrester (Ashleigh Brewer). It appears Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) introduced her to city. And Carter, Ivy and the Logans are putted in opposition to Steffy quickly.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy attempt to determine why Carter is so keen about Hope for the Future regardless of its monetary battle. Plus, Steffy’s aggravated when Carter invitations Ivy and Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace) to pitch their jewellery line to Forrester Creations.

He doesn’t even ask Steffy first! Spoilers say Ivy goes to Eric, claiming that Steffy’s private points put Forrester Creations in danger. Eric siding with Ivy and Carter in opposition to Steffy would undoubtedly be surprising.

The Daring and the Lovely: Eric Forrester Could Undermine Steffy as Ivy Returns

Extra B&B spoilers say Eric Forrester might undermine Steffy as Ivy returns. She might attempt to run Ivy and Electra out of Los Angeles and FC. When Ivy visited in April, Steffy made clear she didn’t need her round. And particularly not round Liam. So, Steffy might press Ivy to take her niece and go.

In the meantime, Ivy’s nonetheless crushing on Liam. However which will panic him into dodging her advances. Keep in mind, Liam needs to reunite with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). She retains rejecting him, however Liam gained’t take no for a solution. He even instructed Invoice Spencer (Don Diamont) and Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) that he wouldn’t settle for a “no” from Hope.

However with Ivy again on the town and serious about him, Liam will doubtless freak out and keep away from her. He’s determined to show to Hope that he’s a one-woman man. The Daring and the Lovely not often strays from love triangles, so we may even see one with Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) and RJ Forrester (Joshua Hoffman), and Electra.

B&B Spoilers: Liam Panics Over Ivy’s Advances Whereas FC Battle Traces Are Drawn

Daring and the Lovely spoilers additionally present battle traces drawn at Forrester Creations. You’d anticipate Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge on the identical aspect. However, we predict Eric and Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) align with Carter, Hope, Ivy, and Electra. And Ridge sides with Steffy.

It’d be surprising if Brooke didn’t persist with Hope’s aspect. And he or she might demand that Ridge cross traces to hitch them. However he thinks that is simply enterprise not private and HFTF must go.