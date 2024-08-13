Bold and the Beautiful: Luna’s Whining Boyfriend Destroys Her Life?

Daring and the Stunning presents many causes at present for Luna Nozawa to show her again on her boyfriend. This comes after he turned a one-man wrecking ball on the CBS cleaning soap. B&B followers watched him betray her not as soon as, however twice, as this man doesn’t appear to recollect Luna telling him about what she present in confidence.

Daring and the Stunning Spoilers: Luna Nozawa Rides the Grapevine

RJ Forrester (Joshua Hoffman) is aware of what he’s doing is flawed on just a few ranges. For starters, he promised Luna Nozawa he wouldn’t say a phrase when she instructed him in regards to the backpack and the letters to Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park). However every time he did, he struggled and stated out loud that he shouldn’t be saying something. After which he did anyway.

Luna Nozawa’s boyfriend performed this scene first along with his aunt, Katie Logan (Heather Tom) on Daring and the Stunning. However not lengthy after that, he betrayed her for the second time. He whined and stated the identical factor proper earlier than he blurted out Luna’s secret about her mom once more. However this time it was to his mother and father. So RJ knew what he was about to say would doubtless begin the ball rolling. However he made these struggling-like faces and spit it out anyway.

B&B Spoilers: Katie Logan Mentions RJ Forrester

Now RJ will know what it feels prefer to be betrayed, as he did to Luna Nozawa. Katie instructed him this wouldn’t go any additional, however it took her solely minutes to interrupt that promise. So, she didn’t care that she put RJ in a foul place with Luna.

Subsequent, Luna’s mom is carted off by Detective Baker (Dan Martin). He accuses her of two murders this week on Daring and the Stunning, due to RJ blabbing to Katie. So, this leaves the Forrester intern standing in Invoice Spencer‘s (Don Diamont) lounge. She’s unsure if her mom did this or not.

Most of all, she’s now frightened that she may not be Invoice’s daughter, as Katie calls for that Invoice submit one other paternity check.

Daring and the Stunning: Luna’s World Implodes

In only a few minutes, Luna Nozawa’s world comes crashing down round her. Her mom wears handcuffs and whisked away, she isn’t positive that Invoice is her father, and the one particular person she would often flip to has betrayed her, RJ.

Invoice is livid, doubtless at each Katie and Poppy. So, till the preliminary mud settles after Poppy is out the door, Daring and the Stunning followers will see whose aspect he leans in the direction of, Poppy or Katie.

However one good factor occurred, he went to Luna and put his hand on her shoulder, so he was not pushing her away. Nonetheless, Luna Nozawa is sort of a ship and not using a port at present, thanks partly to the best way RJ Forrester dealt with this.

No less than if he gave Luna a heads-up, she might have gone to Invoice, who would have had a lawyer in place and Poppy wouldn’t have to exit of the home cuffed. The week is younger, and B&B spoilers trace somebody arrange Poppy. However that received’t repair Luna Nozawa’s relationship with RJ after his large betrayal on the CBS cleaning soap.

