Bold and the Beautiful: Luna Hit with Whopping Trio of Betrayals Next Week?

Daring and the Lovely has Luna Nozawa pondering her conversations with RJ Forrester are simply between them, however when her mom will get carted off, it seems just like the younger intern can’t belief her boyfriend anymore on this CBS cleaning soap. However he’s not the one betrayal Luna faces when B&B rolls out subsequent week.

Daring and the Lovely: What’s Up with RJ Forrester?

Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada) trusted RJ Forrester (Joshua Hoffman) with what she discovered within the condominium she as soon as known as dwelling. She was involved that her mom hid Tom Starr’s (Clint Howard) backpack behind the sofa for a devious motive.

Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park) denied any data of the beat-up bag holding all Tom’s earthly belongings. This included letters he wrote to Poppy however had been returned to the sender. It quickly seems Luna Nozawa made a grave mistake on Daring and the Lovely final week by trusting her boyfriend with this info.

Luna confided in RJ that Tom Starr was stalking her mom as a result of Tom believed he fathered Luna. So, she shared with RJ how her mom betrayed her all these years by preserving this from her.

However her boyfriend didn’t take lengthy to share this data together with his aunt, Katie Logan (Heather Tom). And this begins the ball rolling, though, it might roll within the improper course.

B&B Spoilers: Luna Nozawa Confused – Did She, Or Didn’t She?

Subsequent week, Luna is devastated when Detective Baker (Dan Martin) comes bearing proof. He exhibits Poppy the little tin she makes use of to carry her stash of particular mints. Subsequent week, Daring and the Lovely followers will discover out the place he discovered it.

However the cleaning soap isn’t making it simple to determine if Poppy is the wrongdoer who killed these two males. Luna retains asking her mom if she killed these guys. This appears odd to B&B followers, as most daughters with such a great relationship with their mom wouldn’t want reassurance that she isn’t a killer. They in all probability wouldn’t even entertain the thought.

However Luna acted as if she believed her mom was able to committing the act of homicide. So, seemingly some skeletons rattle round within the Nozawa closet that stay hidden from Daring and Lovely followers. Plus, that “Nozawa Energy” factor they check with seems like they’ve weathered some darkish occasions prior to now.

Is Luna’s Mom Taking part in with a Full Deck?

Some B&B followers ask if Poppy might be that silly to go away the backpack in her condominium. She did act shocked when she discovered what it was final week on Daring and the Lovely. If she wished proof gone for good, there are 1,000,000 issues she might have completed with that, like burn it, bury it, or toss it into the landfill.

One other factor complicated Daring and the Lovely followers is the destiny of their condominium. They hold saying it should quickly be demolished. However they act like they’re leaving every part proper the place it’s, with the wrecking ball displaying up any day.

To date, it seems like they’re about to get rid of, furnishings, home items, and for the sake of 1 principle, the backpack, within the demolition. Nobody mentions a transferring truck coming.

Daring and the Lovely: Luna Kicks RJ to the Curve?

Luna is head over heels in love with RJ, however hints floor, this betrayal might be a dealbreaker. Daring and the Lovely followers had been up in arms over RJ squealing on Poppy Nozawa after Luna trusted him with the data.

His aunt Katie made him a promise that she didn’t hold both. She ran with every part she thought she knew to warn Invoice Spencer (Don Diamont), after which to the police. Invoice regarded like he obtained a kick out of Katie’s accusations about his girlfriend final week on Daring and the Lovely.

It seems like Poppy is the killer, with the proof of the backpack in her condominium. But it surely’s seemingly proof to show it wasn’t her pops up subsequent week, and this seemingly comes from Invoice working his magic.

B&B Spoilers: Betrayed and Feeling Alone?

All of this might work out as a game-changer for Luna Nozawa. The Daring and the Lovely spoilers trace that her relationship with RJ Forrester falters after he betrays her belief.

Then there’s her mom’s betrayal of preserving Luna Nozawa in the dead of night about Tom all these years. However essentially the most stunning betrayal might come from her newfound father.

Hints additionally depart followers questioning whether or not Invoice Spencer performed any half in these deaths. So subsequent week, Luna Nozawa might really feel alone after clues recommend the three individuals she loves essentially the most betrayed her in a method or one other on the CBS cleaning soap.

