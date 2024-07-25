Bold and the Beautiful: Katie Pushes Scorned Ex Routine Way Too Far?

Daring and the Stunning pulled Katie Logan off the shelf, dusted her off, and turned her into the epitome of a scorned lady on the CBS cleaning soap. Whereas Invoice Spencer first appeared understanding, clues level to Katie experiencing a impolite awakening quickly.

Daring and the Stunning Spoilers: Katie Logan Takes Big Liberties

Katie Logan (Heather Tom) nonetheless loves Invoice Spencer (Don Diamont) nevertheless it appears to be like like she stepped ahead too late. But, she treats Invoice’s home as if it had been her personal.

Daring and the Stunning followers assume Katie hides behind her “concern” for her son. She makes use of Will Spencer as a ticket into Invoice’s home and acts as if it offers her the facility to ask Poppy Nozawa (Remy Park) private questions. And lots of viewers appear to agree with Poppy that her relationship with Invoice is none of her enterprise.

Whereas likelihood is there’s one thing devious about Poppy, Katie simply suspects that’s the case proper now. However she waltzes into Invoice’s home like it’s her personal. She claims she has a proper to do that as a result of that is the house the place they raised Will. Some Daring and the Stunning viewers assume she’s about to place a wedge between herself and Invoice as a substitute of profitable him again.

B&B Spoilers: Katie Goes On Witch Hunt

Katie Logan confirmed up at Li Finnegan‘s (Naomi Matsuda) workplace this week as she began her witch hunt. Li first welcomed Katie Logan. However then Li realized that her questions concerning the paternity check indicated Katie was fishing for one thing.

Katie Logan’s questions appeared to implicate Li. So, Daring and the Stunning spoilers counsel Li doesn’t take to Katie’s line of questioning. And as B&B viewers have seen previously, you don’t mess with this physician.

Invoice left residence in such a rush for a gathering this week, that he turned down Poppy’s invitation to slide into the bed room. He had an pressing appointment to get to. It appears to be like like he had some enterprise on the hospital after which dropped in to see Li.

The publishing icon desires to fix fences for Poppy and Li, he’s making an attempt to create a brand new household, and he desires everybody blissful. However he’ll quickly discover out that not everybody feels that method. His ex-wife has different plans.

Daring and the Stunning Spoilers: Roadblocks Go Up?

Thus far, Invoice appears all about making Poppy and Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada) comfy of their new residence. However that’s not taking place with this ex on the prowl. She’s change into fairly the issue for Poppy, as she exhibits up when she feels prefer it.

An ex-wife popping in unannounced is dangerous sufficient. However this one does it with out knocking earlier than busting in. So, this could put on on anybody. That mentioned, Daring and the Stunning followers don’t see Katie making headway.

If Poppy’s happiness turns into tainted by Katie Logan’s interference, Invoice will probably put some floor guidelines down for Katie Logan. Many Daring and the Stunning followers see Katie performing like a lady scorned.

And even when her considerations about Poppy are warranted, it appears her jealousy drives her habits greater than anything. So, Katie Logan would possibly discover her techniques activate her if Invoice Spencer sees how she upsets Poppy Nozawa on the CBS cleaning soap.

Head again to Cleaning soap Grime for the most recent Daring and the Stunning spoilers.