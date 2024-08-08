Bold and the Beautiful: Katie Oblivious – 3 Different Motives, 3 Suspected Killers?

Daring and the Lovely has Katie Logan tossing out accusations about who killed the 2 males at Il Giardino, together with a motive she thinks possible on the CBS cleaning soap. However she has no concept that Poppy Nozawa has the backpack. So, all Katie has to go on is how Poppy as soon as took medicine and a person who carried out at a competition she attended 20 years in the past is useless from a drug overdose.

Daring and the Lovely: Katie Logan is Barking Up the Unsuitable Tree?

Katie Logan (Heather Tom) doesn’t know the total scope of Poppy Nozawa‘s (Remy Park) involvement. To date, nobody is aware of that Tom Star’s (Clint Howard) backpack was stashed at her residence. Solely Poppy and her daughter know, and Poppy appears at a loss as to the way it received there.

It’s simple to see Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada) is just not the one who put the backpack within the residence on Daring and the Lovely. She was shocked when she first found it. Then Luna went by his belongings with a glance of horror on her face. So, she seemingly didn’t put it there.

However this may all boil all the way down to a motive, the killer wanted a motive to kill Tom and Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers). As soon as they work out a motive, they’ll seemingly discover the killer. It appears the front-runner for a motive is to maintain Invoice Spencer safely in place as Luna’s father.

B&B Spoilers: Gloved Fingers Sprinkled White Powder

Daring and the Lovely already established, Tom Star’s dying occurred after a pair of gloved arms sprinkled powder into his drink. The post-mortem listed his reason behind dying as a drug overdose.

Whereas we didn’t see anybody tamper with Hollis’ drink, he slugged down a beverage as he cleaned the restaurant the night time he died. And he, too, died of a drug overdose. Hollis knew the one who approached him at nighttime restaurant after closing hours on the night time he died on Daring and Lovely.

He was comfy with the one who got here out of the darkness that night time. He even confirmed this particular person the proof that implies Tom’s dying was no accident. However, Tom’s backpack was stuffed with proof that he believed Luna was his daughter.

Daring and the Lovely Spoilers: Katie Unaware of All of the Layers

Katie Logan has no concept about all this but. Her suspicions come from little or no proof. All Katie has to go on begins with an outdated rock star’s dying and ends with Poppy used to take medicine.

That is the extent of Katie’s data of the deaths up to now. So, Katie goes off half-cocked, not realizing she could also be in lethal hazard by sharing her suspicions.

Poppy and Luna’s new lifetime of luxurious would finish if Tom’s declaration of fatherhood turned true. Meaning no extra life with Invoice Spencer (Don Diamont), so, this offers Poppy Nozawa a motive for killing.

That is the end result Katie Logan would like to see. Katie desires to yank each the free-spirited lady and her daughter out of her ex’s life.

However Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) administered the paternity take a look at. So, in publishing magnate’s eyes, why would she lie? That is one thing he remarked on not too long ago on Daring and the Lovely.

In any case, so far as Invoice is worried, Li hoped to show her sister was nothing however a gold digger with a paternity take a look at that indicated “no match”. However, as an alternative, the other occurred, it was a match. That’s all the brand new gleaming father must know to be satisfied, or so he says.

B&B Spoilers: Katie On the Proper Monitor – Or Not?

Li could have led Invoice to consider that she needed to show her sister unsuitable. Nevertheless it’s doable her actual aim was to make this take a look at come out as a match. So, Li would possibly want the Spencer patriarch as her niece’s father to throw everybody off the monitor of Luna’s actual dad. That’s somebody aside from Tom Starr in Li’s ebook.

Some Daring and the Lovely followers consider Li has a doable motive because the killer. She must cowl up for her son, Finn. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). In a nutshell, this fan principle has Finn partying with Poppy again in his school days.

And like Luna, he additionally ingested an excessive amount of of Poppy’s drug unintentionally. And this left him with no reminiscence of his night time together with his adoptive aunt. However Li, caught them again then, so the speculation means that right this moment Li believes Luna’s dad is Finn.

So, Li wanted to repair that by assigning the publishing icon as the daddy. This implies Li Finnegan might be the assassin, and Katie Logan already went to her with suspicions about Invoice not being the dad.

So, Katie might be the subsequent one in Li’s scope below this principle she too would possibly find yourself consuming a killer refreshment on Daring and the Lovely. However this isn’t the one principle, which implies Katie Logan and Li Finnegan each could also be barking up the unsuitable tree.

Daring and the Lovely: Justin Barber Walks In

Invoice Spencer and Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) severed their friendship some time again. Justin tried to overhaul the publishing icon’s enterprise whereas he was in jail. He did his greatest good friend a horrendous soiled deed, and the Spencer patriarch swore him off without end.

However he’s again on Daring and the Lovely, and in only one sentence from every of them, they defined the reboot of their friendship. So, why would Daring and the Lovely deliver Justin again now? One other principle has Justin behind all this.

This principle means that now that Invoice Spencer is proud of Poppy and his daughter, Justin goals to repair that. Whereas his mega-rich buddy may be forgiving, Justin is just not. So, might Justin be the man who planted the backpack in his greatest good friend’s new girlfriend’s residence?

This principle has Justin working behind the scenes to spoil Invoice’s household life. Since he didn’t achieve taking management of his enterprise, he goes after his happiness. Or so this principle suggests.

Then, Katie Logan sees Poppy because the doable killer and tells Li her suspicions. This probably places her in peril. Poppy and Li each have motives to maintain Invoice as Luna’s father. However there’s additionally Justin, which might make the motive all about Invoice, not his newfound household on the CBS cleaning soap.

