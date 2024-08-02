Bold and the Beautiful: Katie Fights Poppy – Dangles Son Like a Carrot?

Daring and the Stunning spoilers have Katie Logan with Poppy Nozawa in her scope, so anybody with any data about her rival will get a go to from this Logan sister on the CBS cleaning soap.

Katie doesn’t care what she says, as some merciless accusations fly. Now that Will Spencer has taken sides, Katie has an ace up her sleeve. Plus, she is making some enemies in these inquiries of hers and is about to place some relationships on rocky floor.

Daring and the Stunning: Katie Logan Has No Boundaries

Katie Logan (Heather Tom) comes off as a determined lady at present and from what Daring and Stunning viewers see, she doesn’t put on it nicely. She went to RJ Forrester (Joshua Hoffman) and interrogated him. She did this to the purpose that it made him uncomfortable. Then she turned on Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada), upsetting her.

However, as soon as Luna Nozawa finds out what RJ advised Katie this week on Daring and the Stunning, she’s going to seemingly really feel betrayed. He advised Katie that Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park) had a drug drawback. And the way Luna took her mints accidentally.

Katie ran with this and now believes Poppy killed two males. She accuses her rival of drugging each Tom Starr (Clint Howard) and Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers). So, Katie appears to haven’t any boundaries at present.

This grew to become evident at one more cease she made on Daring and the Stunning this week. She tried to get Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) to simply accept her far-fetched idea.

B&B Spoilers: Poppy Nozawa Up Towards Will Spencer

Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) debuted this week when he walked in on his dad and Poppy Nozawa semi-disrobed in mattress. It’s straightforward to see he’s in opposition to Invoice Spencer’s (Don Diamont) new household. He has goals of his mother and father reuniting, which is correct up Katie Logan’s alley.

So, a disrespectful Will Spencer selected his mom’s aspect inside minutes of his return to Daring and the Stunning. This seems to be like the start of what might turn out to be Invoice needing to decide on between his son and his new household with Poppy.

This solely offers extra energy to Katie Logan, who appears to be on a witch hunt. She’s pushed by her jealousy of Poppy, regardless of denying that is the case.

Daring and the Stunning Spoilers: Katie’s New Weapon in Her Struggle Towards Poppy

Whereas Katie Logan continues to seek out Poppy Nozawa’s previous, she now has her son on her aspect. He walked out of his father’s home with a quite nasty blurb in direction of his father, Poppy, and Luna.

On Daring and the Stunning this week, the child identified how that is his father’s deal, which means Poppy and Luna. So, Will is on his technique to his mom’s home in a huff over his dad’s new life with Poppy Nozawa and a sister he by no means knew he had.

Katie Logan is defending Invoice, or so she claims. So, she seemingly turns Will in opposition to Poppy, quite than his father. However Invoice is smitten with Poppy Nozawa, and he adores his newfound daughter.

So Poppy will quickly seemingly fear about Invoice being pushed to decide on between his new household or Katie and Will going ahead. There’s no telling how a lot these two girls will up the ante on their quest to seize and hold Invoice Spencer’s coronary heart on the CBS cleaning soap.

