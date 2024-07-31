Bold and the Beautiful: Is Taylor Hayes Back – Who’s Stalking Brooke and Ridge?

Within the newest promo for CBS’s Daring and the Lovely, characters Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) discover themselves probably stalked. And this stirs up recent intrigue for followers. The individual shadowing them may nicely be Taylor Hayes, including a brand new twist to the narrative.

The promo, launched on Monday twenty ninth, sparked a lot debate amongst viewers. So, the group at Cleaning soap Dust over the id of the lurking determine. The clip, initially launched on Instagram, revealed Ridge and Brooke canoodling in Monte Carlo. And this results in hypothesis on the whispered phrases heard within the background. The promo guarantees a ‘beautiful twist’ within the storyline, probably involving the return of Taylor Hayes, who was final seen at medical conferences in Europe.

Nevertheless, different prospects counsel it could possibly be one other lady from Ridge’s previous, or a much less thrilling bait and swap association involving a crossover with Younger and The Stressed. Because the thriller unfolds, viewers eagerly await the reveal of the stalker’s id.

Get all of your every day Daring and the Lovely spoilers and information right here at Cleaning soap Dust.

