Bold and the Beautiful: Hope’s Drunken Kiss Unleashes Fear in Finn

Daring and the Stunning has been setting Hope Logan up all week to make a go at Finn, with every new scene she takes a swig from her glass till she’s inebriated on the CBS cleaning soap.

The extra alcohol she drank, the extra she let her guard down, and now her secret will not be protected anymore. Add alcohol to all that lusting, and it lastly occurs, she kisses John Finnegan. However, Finn’s response is likely to be simply as surprising.

Daring and the Stunning: All Eyes on Hope Logan

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) may appear a bit conceded when she has the gall to assume she might sway Finn away from his spouse. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) is in love with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wooden) and doubtless greater than ever as the 2 have been reconnecting currently.

Placing their issues apart, Steffy and Finn depend their blessings this week and emerge stronger than ever. However The Daring and the Stunning followers watch Hope slowly turn out to be extra inebriated because the episodes roll out. Lastly, she presents as an enormous drawback for John Finnegan.

B&B Spoilers: Hope Slurs, Bounces, and Rolls, Kisses Finn

Hope Logan’s alcohol consumption made her begin to slur her phrases, after which her actions turned exaggerated on Daring and the Stunning this week. One factor Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) seen earlier than anybody else is Hope gazing at Finn. So, she has her eye on her daughter.

It lastly occurred, whereas everybody was rocking out to the dwell music, Steffy wanted to take a cellphone name. This was the right time for Hope to strike.

So, an unsuspecting Finn is cornered by the intoxicated Logan daughter. And she or he does the unthinkable, plant a kiss on the lips of her stepsister’s husband.

Daring and the Stunning Spoilers: Finn Hesitates?

For a break up second, when that kiss hit Finn, it seemed like he would possibly turn out to be a keen participant. He put his arm on her waist, as if he pulled her into him at first. However probably actuality flooded in, which appeared to immediate him to convey her kiss to a screeching halt.

John Finnegan seemed mortified after he pushed Hope away. However was he shocked by what she did or by his response, once more for a few seconds there, it seemed like he was going together with it.

Daring and the Stunning spoilers tease, Finn handles this kiss in a manner followers don’t count on. This occasion would solely gasoline the Logan-Forrester feud if anybody came upon.

However Finn could lastly understand there’s one thing flawed with Hope Logan. Nonetheless, one factor is for certain, this adjustments issues drastically a technique or one other on the CBS cleaning soap this week.

