Bold and the Beautiful: Hope Humiliated After Saying Yes to #3 Proposal?

Daring and the Lovely left Hope Logan sitting with a stunning third proposal dumped in her lap on the Forrester household gathering as Friday’s cliffhanger got here to a detailed on the CBS cleaning soap.

Daring and the Lovely Spoilers: Hope Logan Affords Clue to Her Reply

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) spit out one other proposal to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). However proper earlier than this, each appeared to second-guess their selections. Hope wonders if she ought to have stated sure to the primary proposal.

Then, Thomas struggles to maintain his thoughts on Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) with Hope within the room. However that each one adjustments as their subsequent scene rolls out on Monday. Daring and the Beautiful viewers possible nonetheless discover Hope Logan wanting awestruck by Friday’s proposal.

The Logan daughter supplied a clue on Friday’s episode that factors to her reply subsequent week. That clue emerged when her mother, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) requested her daughter if Thomas proposed to her at present, would she say sure?

From how she acted, Daring and Lovely followers can solely surmise that the reply can be sure. However Hope then turned it round and requested Brooke if it will make any distinction, as he plans on making Paris his spouse. Possibly she is correct?

B&B Spoilers: Brooke Logan & Ridge Forrester Drop One other Clue

After her speak with Hope Logan, Brooke mentioned the state of affairs with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). His tackle Hope Logan’s heartache over Thomas’ pending wedding ceremony is she had the possibility. However she turned Thomas down.

However then Ridge stated to his spouse, that this isn’t Thomas doling out payback to Hope for declining his earlier proposals. Brooke by no means stated it was, she stated nothing about payback. So, this popped into his thoughts, unprovoked by something anybody stated.

Thomas acts just a little snarky lately. He additionally mentions to the Logan daughter that he can inform this hurts her. However it’s a must to ask… is that this what he had in thoughts? An previous saying suggests individuals are inclined to need what they can not have.

So was Thomas relying on this when he flew again with Paris tightly on his arm? Monday’s episode will possible supply up the reply.

Daring and the Lovely Spoilers: Terrible Twist for Hope On the Manner?

Subsequent week’s previews have Hope Logan sniffing round Finn once more. Physician John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) provides her extra tension-relieving massages.

So, it seems like she’s obtained Finn in thoughts, possibly as payback to the Forrester brother and sister. But when that’s the case, then one thing went mistaken with Thomas’ new proposal. She wouldn’t be barking up Finn’s tree if she and Thomas had been now engaged.

Possibly he thinks Hope will say no once more, so he asks her solely to show his level. If she says sure, then he may not count on this and Hope finally ends up humiliated when he sticks by his engagement to Paris.

From the fleeting clip of Hope and Finn for subsequent week, it seems as if Thomas is the furthest from her thoughts. So, does Hope Logan turn into humiliated when in desperation she accepts this final proposal to maintain Thomas, just for him to again his method out of it?

Daring and the Lovely guarantees a twist on this Hope and Thomas storyline. Possibly Hope turns into humiliated by Thomas Forrester, who reneges on his newest marriage proposal when Hope Logan shocks him with a sure on the CBS cleaning soap.

