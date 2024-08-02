Bold and the Beautiful Early Weekly Spoilers Aug 5-9: Hope Smug & Luna’s Enraged

Within the newest early weekly spoilers for Daring and the Lovely on CBS from August 5-9, 2024, drama unfolds as Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wooden) loses her passport earlier than embarking on the personal jet ready for her on the airfield. Unexpectedly, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) finds it however Steffy ignores her help, resulting in a comedic scene that includes Captain Duke Stevens, performed by visitor star Tom Arnold, and a misplaced bikini.

In the meantime, Invoice Spencer (Don Diamont) and Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park) proceed their intense dialog, sophisticated by the arrival of Recast Will Spencer, performed by Crew Morrow. Luna confronts Katie about her accusations on Daring and the Lovely. And it may result in a possible discovery at Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada) and Poppy’s soon-to-be-demolished house constructing.

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) get pleasure from a romantic journey to Monte Carlo, oblivious to the eyes watching them. Finn (Tanner Novlan) winds up in an ungainly state of affairs between Steffy and Hope, whereas Luna stumbles upon surprising proof in her house. Because the week progresses, suspicions rise and tensions flare, placing relationships on the road and probably endangering lives. The present teases an upcoming homicide thriller, leaving viewers in suspense in regards to the id of the killer. keep tuned to Daring and the Lovely the week of 8/5-8/9/2024.

