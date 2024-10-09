Bold and the Beautiful: Brooke Tiptoes Around Taylor’s Diagnosis

Daring and the Lovely spoilers recommend Brooke Logan sees Taylor Hayes‘ damaged coronary heart syndrome as a ploy however treads evenly with these ideas on the CBS cleaning soap this week. Ridge Forrester is all wrapped up in his ex’s analysis, with plans of supporting Taylor by means of her remedy. However it seems like this rubs Brooke the improper manner.

Daring and the Lovely: Brooke Logan Gained’t Purchase Taylor Hayes Analysis?

Daring and the Lovely had Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) stroll in on a dialog that left her asking questions. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) mentioned Taylor’s well being scare, which she insists stays personal.

However Brooke probably gained’t again down after listening to the tail finish of their chat. So, she might be the primary to know exterior of Ridge and Li that Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) suffers from a probably lethal heartbreak. Nevertheless, it seems like Brooke has a tough time when she learns that Ridge is the muse of this ailment.

B&B Paves the Path for Brooke & Taylor to Reboot Rivalry or Friendship?

B&B set the stage for Brooke Logan and Taylor Hayes to quickly get again to being rivals with this analysis. At first, it seemed like they had been capturing for a friendship. Each girls voiced their willingness to bury the previous and work on changing into mates.

However Invoice Spencer (Don Diamont) crammed Brooke’s head with visions of Ridge and Taylor throughout her current go to with him. So, as soon as she learns how Taylor’s love for Ridge is killing her, issues may change drastically.

Daring and the Lovely may have Brooke Logan go both manner on this. It’s probably she doesn’t purchase into this at first. However she would possibly assist her rival as soon as studying of this respectable analysis. However that probably entails greater than she’s prepared to present.

As soon as Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wooden) learns about her mother’s illness, she’ll bounce throughout Ridge to go away Brooke and be with Taylor. So, this might begin one other chapter of Logan vs. Forrester households.

Daring and the Lovely – Shocker or Extra of the Identical?

Daring and the Lovely has Taylor Hayes embarrassed by this damaged coronary heart syndrome analysis. However that doesn’t imply she gained’t change her thoughts if she sees this as a possible ticket again to Ridge.

B&B followers noticed what watching a kiss between Ridge and Brooke did to Taylor, she keeled over. So, to say that she’s received it dangerous for Ridge is probably going an understatement. The cleaning soap can take this in both course. Brooke may shock everybody and step apart for Taylor to obtain her treatment – Ridge.

However whereas that may supply an episode or two of shock worth, it will get previous rapidly. Nonetheless, pitting these two girls towards one another, effectively that has been completed manner too many instances. So, there’s no telling simply the place Daring and the Lovely takes the following spherical of Taylor Hayes and Brooke Logan.

However the spoilers trace Brooke Logan treads evenly when first listening to the information about Taylor’s damaged coronary heart syndrome. She might first assume it’s a ploy to get Ridge away from her. However, whereas it’s not, it may end up that manner as soon as Taylor Hayes sees the choices this illness opens up for her with the love of her life on the CBS cleaning soap.

