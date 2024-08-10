Bold and the Beautiful: Brooke Runs Defense for Hope’s Humiliating Move?

Daring and the Lovely has Hope Logan lusting after a married man and Brooke Logan choking on her daughter’s subsequent transfer on the CBS cleaning soap. Subsequent week, a dance celebration breaks out at a gathering at Eric Forrester’s property. Hail, hail, the gang is all right here and having enjoyable… nevertheless it appears like Brooke Logan might discover herself performing some injury management together with her daughter.

Daring and the Lovely Spoilers: Brooke Logan Tries to Cease Hope Logan’s Drooling

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) caught her daughter’s lusting stare at Finn whereas doing her bed room photograph shoot. Final week on Boutdated and the Lovely, Brooke gave Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) a verbal slap over this.

However Hope appears so fixated on John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), that it’s like she will be able to’t assist herself nowadays. Then Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wooden) threatens Hope by dangling her HFTF line for cancelation. So, payback has additionally crossed her thoughts.

Plus, Steffy turns into so crucial in the case of Brooke setting the world on fireplace together with her bed room line reboot. So, Hope sees Steffy as somebody out to get the Logan women. This additionally provides gasoline to behave on her daydreams of going after her stepsister’s husband.

B&B Spoilers: Hope Not Hiding Her Lust

Subsequent week, it appears like Brooke will get an eyeful of her daughter in motion and scurries to use some injury management. Daring and the Lovely previews present Hope dancing at this celebration with Steffy distracted on the telephone within the background, as seen within the photograph above.

Whereas the preview solely provides a fleeting shot, it seems the Logan daughter has her eyes on somebody. And that’s possible Finn. Daring and the Lovely made a degree during the last week of displaying Hope’s lengthy glances at Finn whereas at FC. She continued regardless of who else was within the room.

Brooke Logan caught it, and she or he’s not solely livid that Hope Logan entertains ideas of Finn, however now she’s overtly gazing at him in public. So, at Eric Forrester‘s (John McCook) occasion subsequent week, it appears like Brooke catches Hope Logan together with her eyes fixated on Finn once more. However this time others are watching.

Daring and the Lovely Spoilers: Brooke in Panic Mode?

Brooke and her daughter are amongst a big group of individuals dancing to reside music at Eric’s property. The preview reveals Steffy and Finn dancing and having fun with themselves.

Then the subsequent shot reveals Hope Logan wanting intently at somebody with Steffy on the telephone within the background. So, that is most likely the time that Hope makes a transfer. She possible takes benefit of Steffy’s preoccupation on the telephone and heads for Finn.

Daring and the Lovely spotlights Hope dancing, and it appears like she’s received a couple of risqué strikes happening. Brooke’s worries over her daughter began some time in the past, so you may wager she’s maintaining a tally of her on the celebration.

That stated, that is possible the time Brooke strikes. Whereas watching her daughter’s actions and conduct, she will be able to see the place Hope is headed. With everybody within the room, her daughter would embarrass herself in the event that they see what Brooke sees. Which is Hope lusting for Finn.

Subsequent week, it appears just like the scene is ready for Brooke Logan to intercept a harmful go her daughter is about to make. The mom, who acted just about the identical approach most of her life, might even see a mirror picture of herself.

So, it’s possible she has injury management on her thoughts after seeing her daughter mimic her behaviors and whisk Hope Logan off to the facet for an additional reprimand on the CBS cleaning soap.

