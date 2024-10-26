Bold and the Beautiful: Brooke Disgraced after Shocking Look in the Mirror?

Daring and the Stunning has Brooke Logan frozen in shock when she opens the door to the design room for an eyeful of one thing terrible on the CBS cleaning soap. Her daughter Hope Logan is sprawled out on the desk, with {a partially} disrobed Carter Walton hovering over her.

There isn’t any mistaking that the 2 of them are about to do one thing that Brooke has executed many instances herself. However, that is an eye-opener that this surprised mom can’t unsee.

Daring and the Stunning: Brooke Logan Chokes on Mirror Picture of Herself

Daring and the Stunning had Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) sleep her manner round for many years. However she all the time wished one thing higher for her daughter. Nonetheless, this scene stuns Brooke into the truth that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) is her apple that didn’t fall removed from the tree.

Brooke typically took the horizontal place prior to now to get her manner. So, all her questions on Carter Walton’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) sudden help of her daughter’s design line flood in.

Subsequent week on Daring and the Stunning, Brooke Logan can’t assist however suppose she’s handed her unhealthy conduct all the way down to her daughter. Brooke will seemingly accuse Hope of utilizing Carter to maintain HFTF from getting the ax. Or, at greatest, she’ll ask her if that is what’s going on. Nonetheless, Hope will discover herself answering her mom’s questions when Monday rolls round.

B&B: Brooke Blames Herself

What Brooke Logan witnessed on Daring and the Stunning final week seemingly fills her with guilt. Whereas different moms taught their daughters morals, Brooke might need stated all the proper phrases however modeled one thing completely different for Hope.

Whereas Hope as soon as hated how her mom operated with males, it appears she sees the perks on this immediately. Or no less than that’s the way it will look to others as soon as they discover out about her and Carter.

Daring and the Stunning seemingly has Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wooden) because the chief of that pack. She can have a subject day throwing accusations at her stepsister for utilizing Carter. Steffy will seemingly have just a few alternative phrases of blame for Brooke Logan’s contribution to her daughter’s behaviors.

However the cleaning soap hasn’t established Brooke’s daughter’s finish recreation but. Perhaps Hope Logan really cares for Carter. Or if she used him at first, she might fall for him, in any case, he says all the proper phrases to appease her wants.

Daring and the Stunning: Like Mom – Like Daughter

Daring and the Stunning leaves the canvas open for Brooke’s soul-searching. Whereas she seemingly wonders if her daughter is sleeping with Carter to maintain HFTF afloat, Brooke is aware of others will too.

So, for that motive, she has nobody to show to after seeing her daughter in a compromising place at work. Often, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is her rock when issues pop up. However Ridge would in all probability decipher this as Carter being seduced by his stepdaughter as a ploy to maintain her HFTF line going.

So, Brooke Logan strolling in on Carter and Hope seemingly makes her life depressing within the upcoming Daring and the Stunning episodes. However most of all, what she witnessed must be like wanting in a mirror at herself in any case these years of behaving the identical manner on the CBS cleaning soap.

Head again to Cleaning soap Dust for the newest Daring and the Stunning spoilers.