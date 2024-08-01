Bold and the Beautiful: Bill Targeted – Poppy Only Bait in Death Scheme?

Daring and the Stunning has Poppy Nozawa wanting suspicious nowadays, however possibly Invoice Spencer is on the heart of those deaths, with out even realizing it on the CBS cleaning soap. To seek out out who’s sprinkling medication into the drinks, you want a motive. However what’s Poppy’s motive in the present day if she occurred to kill Tom Starr and Hollis?

Daring and the Stunning Spoilers: Poppy Nozawa’s Motive Now Diluted

Poppy Nozawa’s (Romy Park) once-strong motive to silence Tom Star (Clint Howard) appeared to fall to the wayside. Now that she advised Invoice about Tom and his insistence on fathering her daughter, it’s fairly clear she wasn’t dire sufficient to homicide him to maintain that quiet.

So, that appeared to blow that principle out of the water. Daring and the Stunning planted sufficient clues to provide the followers the idea Poppy had one thing to do with it. They now carry up her particular mints, and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) runs with that in the present day.

However when Poppy Nozawa advised Invoice Spencer about Tom, this week on Daring and Stunning, she appeared satisfied {that a} paternity check was the actual deal. So, whereas she’s nonetheless within the operating, it seems to be like she went down spots on the homicide suspect listing.

B&B Spoilers: Is Invoice Spencer Concerned in Some Means?

Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) popped in out of nowhere final week, and he’s hanging round this week too. When he parted methods with Invoice some time again, they had been mortal enemies. These once-best pals had an enormous falling out.

Justin tried to take over Invoice’s enterprise and when caught, Invoice severed him from his life for good. Justin felt he deserved rather more than Invoice was prepared to provide him.

So, now he’s again and Daring and the Stunning offers Invoice Spencer nothing various sentences to clarify why. The publishing magnate stated he was completely happy they patched up their friendship, and his finest buddy agreed. However does Justin agree?

Daring and the Stunning Spoilers: Invoice Not Poppy within the Middle of the Deaths?

It’s potential somebody conjured up a ploy, organising Poppy Nozawa, to get again at Invoice Spencer. Presumably Justin Barber? He seemed uncomfortable when Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) talked about he noticed Justin there the evening Tom died.

Then, in one other Daring and the Stunning episode, he and Invoice Spencer had been at In poor health Giardino’s. Justin was very uncomfortable when Deacon stated he was going to learn how these medication received into Tom and Hollis.

If Justin nonetheless needed revenge, ruining Invoice Spencer’s relationship with Poppy and his daughter would do exactly that. So, framing Poppy Nozawa as a assassin may, though possibly far-fetched, be one other motive for these deaths on the CBS cleaning soap.

