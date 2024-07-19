Bold and the Beautiful: 5 Reasons Li Finnegan’s the Real Killer

The most recent whirlwind of theories and spoilers on Daring and the Lovely means that Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) will be the one behind the murders of Tom Starr (Clint Howard) and Hunky Hollis (Hollis Chambers).

Followers are gripped by Sheila Carter’s (Kimberlin Brown) innocence and the mounting proof in opposition to Li. The present has been dropping hints that Li is just not as harmless as she appears. So, along with her shifty habits and fixed anxiousness portray a responsible image.

As an ER physician, Li has the medical data and entry to the medication required for the overdose. Additionally, she appears to be hiding one thing, as proven by her dodging calls from her ex-husband, Jack Finnegan (Ted King). With the motive of defending her son, John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), Li may go to any lengths, together with homicide.

The CBS cleaning soap opera has us questioning all the things, because it subtly factors to Li’s attainable guilt and involvement. This intrigue is a testomony to B&B’s knack for conserving audiences on edge with sudden plot twists and darkish secrets and techniques

