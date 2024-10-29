Bold and the Beautiful 2-Week Spoilers Oct 28-Nov 8: Hope Pushed Out & Taylor Steps Up?

The Daring and the Stunning 2-week spoilers for October 28-November 8, 2024 see Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) crushed. And Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wooden) smirks. Additionally, Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) cheers at what’s taking place at Forrester Creations.

Daring and Stunning spoilers see the Forrester household speak about Carter Walton‘s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) daring proposal. And his “Home of Forrester” idea. It brings luxurious manufacturers like leather-based items and spirits. Some query the connection to style. However others see it increasing into equipment and jewellery. And it could contain Ivy Forrester (Ashleigh Brewer) and Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace). However there’s a big capital funding wanted.

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) walks in on Carter and a matted Hope. And she or he realizes Carter’s ardour for Hope for the Future might shift. It could be extra about his emotions for Hope. Steffy talks to Hope about Carter defending her line. And she or he questions what he’s as much as. Brooke goes to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). The accuses Steffy of focusing on Hope for private causes. Additionally, Ivy tries to go round Steffy. She goes to Ridge and Eric Forrester (John McCook).

The Daring and the Stunning: Hope Logan Crushed as Steffy Forrester and Taylor Hayes Cheer Modifications

Daring and Stunning spoilers see Taylor replace Ridge on her damaged coronary heart syndrome. Hope makes a mistake. And it pushes Steffy too far. Steffy is livid at Hope. So, she makes a name as co-CEO. And it’ll change Forrester Creations in a giant method. However Ridge stands behind his daughter’s alternative.

Carter visits Il Giardino and tells Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) that he desires nice issues for Hope at Forrester. However he doesn’t know in regards to the modifications Steffy is making. Persons are shocked by what Steffy does. However Ridge helps her. They usually have a mixed majority stake.

B&B Spoilers: Steffy’s Recreation-Altering Transfer as COO Shocks Hope & Brooke, Ridge Helps Daughter

The Daring and the Stunning spoilers see Hope for the Future doubtless going through its long-overdue finish. The dismal numbers and Carter’s dangerous projections will value the road. Will Hope be fired or repurposed? Regardless of Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) movie mission’s claims, she is just not a designer. Electra and Ivy’s presence means that funds from Hope for the Future could also be moved. They could go to the jewellery line. Carter’s future as COO is unsure. Brooke indignant at Ridge for siding with Steffy. And that will open the door for Taylor. Liam and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) see Ivy and Electra the weeks of 10/28-11/8/2024.