Bold and the Beautiful 2-Week Spoilers July 29-Aug 9: Steffy Stews & Poppy Panics

Within the upcoming episodes of The Daring and the Lovely on CBS from July 29-August 9, 2024, Katie Logan (Heather Tom) continues her pursuit for the reality involving Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park). Her fixation on Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wooden) husband, Dr. Finn (Tanner Novlan), regardless of Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) warnings, raises considerations about Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) actions throughout Steffy’s absence attributable to an out-of-town journey. Amidst this, Zende Forrester (Delon de Metz) receives applause for his glorious work on the Brooks’ bed room line, unexpectedly as a vogue photographer.

The present introduces Tom Arnold as Captain Duce Stevens, the brand new Forrester non-public pilot, inflicting a stir of hilarity and drama. As Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke head to the airport, Steffy finds herself in a difficult state of affairs. Invoice Spencer (Don Diamont) and Poppy interact in a severe dialogue resulting in stunning revelations about Luna Nozawa’s (Lisa Yamada) paternity. In the meantime, Hope Logan relishes Steffy’s skilled blunders and tensions rise as Steffy fails to search out her passport, lacking Brooke’s massive relaunch.

Daring and the Lovely 2-Week Spoilers: Will Spencer Will get a Shock

The narrative takes a stunning flip when Invoice and Poppy’s dialog heads to the bed room, the place Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) unexpectedly walks in on his father and his new girlfriend. Hope continues to brag over Steffy’s misfortunes, resulting in disagreeable exchanges. Luna defends Invoice in opposition to Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) accusations, inflicting additional stress.

Within the climactic scenes, Steffy and Hope interact in a heated argument, whereas Brooke and Ridge take pleasure in a romantic journey in Monte Carlo. In a stunning discovery, Luna finds one thing sudden in her mom’s condo. The primary week of August guarantees drama with Brooke and Ridge returning house to daughter vs daughter drama and Luna confronting Poppy about her stunning discovery. The Spencer household drama escalates with recast Will assembly his beforehand unknown sister Luna the weeks of seven/29-8/9/2024.

