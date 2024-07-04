Bold and the Beautiful 2-Week Spoilers July 1-12: Thomas Chooses & Poppy’s Desperate

Within the upcoming episodes of The Daring and the Lovely, followers are gripped by a homicide thriller. Additionally, potential paternity scandals, and the emotional turmoil of affection triangles. So, over the following two weeks, from Monday, July 1-12, 2024, the drama unfolds. Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park) and Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) messy confrontation and the controversy over the paternity of Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada). And the potential homicide of Tom, probably by the hands of Poppy, provides suspense. And Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is prone to be framed for the deed.

In the meantime on Daring and the Lovely, Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) emotional confession to Invoice Spencer (Don Diamont) about her emotions for him reignites an outdated flame. And Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) and Thomas make plans for his or her marriage ceremony. However this leaves Hope heartbroken.

The return of characters Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) and Jack Finnegan (Ted King) provides to the drama. So, the storylines are set to succeed in a climax with a giant Independence Day social gathering on the Forster Mansion. And extra of Poppy and Katie’s rivalry. Because the homicide thriller gears up and Hope’s psychological state begins to crumble. So, viewers can count on explosive motion and main plot twists from 7/1-7/12/2024.

