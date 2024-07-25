Bold and Beautiful Early Weekly Spoilers July 29-Aug 2: Katie Digs & Poppy Panics!

The upcoming episodes of Daring and the Stunning on CBS promise a whirlwind of drama, accusations, and surprising visitor appearances. The week of July 29 – August 2, 2024 sees Katie Logan (Heather Tom) questioning the legitimacy of Luna Nozawa’s (Lisa Yamada) paternity check. And Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wooden) fuming over Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) new function as the principle mannequin for the bed room line relaunch. Additionally Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park) struggling beneath the burden of Katie’s relentless probe into her previous. In a shock twist, Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) is requested by Invoice Spencer (Don Diamont) to re-run the paternity check. And this causes suspicion to come up about her potential involvement in tampering with the unique outcomes.

In the meantime, Steffy grapples along with her emotions of being sidelined and unheard at work. And this may occasionally result in potential tensions throughout the Forrester-Logan household. Because the week unfolds, suspense builds with the upcoming showdown between Hope and Steffy. And a mysterious dialog hinting at a potential homicide, and a visitor look by Tom Arnold as the brand new Forrester pilot, Deuce Stevens.

Including to the intrigue on Daring and the Stunning, the present undergoes a big recast. And Crew Morrow debus as the brand new Will Spencer, Katie’s son. Because the plot thickens, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) continues her quest to show her innocence. Additionally, Finn (Tanner Novlan) tries to handle Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) unrequited emotions for him. And this occurs whereas he offers with Steffy’s mounting frustrations. Be careful for the thrilling flip of occasions on this in style cleaning soap opera from 7/29-8/2/2024.

