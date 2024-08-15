Bold and Beautiful Early Spoilers Aug 19-23: Katie Wrong, Bill Stunned & DNA ReDo

Within the upcoming episodes of Daring and the Lovely, scheduled for the week of August 19-23, 2024 the air is thick with rigidity and impending drama. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) is in for a tough time. And Invoice Spencer (Don Diamont) is ready to be shell-shocked. Additionally, a DNA drama looms over the top of those characters, promising intense scenes for viewers.

Daring and the Lovely followers can anticipate Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wooden) to expertise discomfort because the highlight shifts closely onto Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Within the midst of this, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) continues her ingesting spree. And seems to be plotting to steal Finn (Tanner Novlan) from Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wooden). In the meantime, Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei) efficiency from the Younger and the Stressed crossover is totally loved by the gang.

Daring and the Lovely: Poppy Nozawa Calls for DNA retest

In one other storyline, Katie leaves the scene of Poppy Nozawa’s (Romy Park) arrest. So, she calls for Invoice to retest his DNA. This info is then shared with their son, Will Spencer (Crew Morrow). And this leaves viewers in suspense concerning the true paternity of Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada).

Because the week progresses on Daring and the Lovely, Hope’s conduct in direction of Finn turns inappropriate. So this results in an uncomfortable confrontation. Moreover, a revelation from Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) leaves Poppy surprised.

Later within the week, Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) makes her return to L.A. And her presence is sure to fire up extra drama. The week concludes with early spoilers hinting at a attainable new DNA take a look at for Luna. And this leaves viewers looking forward to the reality to be unveiled from 8/19-8/23/2024.

