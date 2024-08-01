Boeing Board Names Kelly Ortberg President and CEO

ARLINGTON, Va., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Boeing [NYSE: BA] at this time introduced that its Board of Administrators has elected Robert Okay. “Kelly” Ortberg as the corporate’s new president and chief govt officer, efficient August 8, 2024. Ortberg may also serve on Boeing’s Board of Administrators.

He’ll succeed Dave Calhoun, who earlier this yr introduced his intention to retire from the corporate, having served as president and CEO since January 2020, and as a member of Boeing’s Board of Administrators since 2009.

“The Board performed an intensive and intensive search course of during the last a number of months to pick the subsequent CEO of Boeing and Kelly has the suitable expertise and expertise to steer Boeing in its subsequent chapter,” stated Steven Mollenkopf, Chair of the Board. “Kelly is an skilled chief who’s deeply revered within the aerospace business, with a well-earned repute for constructing robust groups and operating advanced engineering and manufacturing firms. We sit up for working with him as he leads Boeing by way of this consequential interval in its lengthy historical past.”

“The Board would additionally prefer to thank Dave Calhoun for his robust management at Boeing, first as Chair after which as CEO, when he stepped in to steer the corporate by way of the challenges of current years,” added Mollenkopf.

“I am extraordinarily honored and humbled to affix this iconic firm,” stated Ortberg. “Boeing has an incredible and wealthy historical past as a pacesetter and pioneer in our business, and I am dedicated to working along with the greater than 170,000 devoted staff of the corporate to proceed that custom, with security and high quality on the forefront. There’s a lot work to be completed, and I am wanting ahead to getting began.”

Ortberg, 64, brings over 35 years of aerospace management to this place. He started his profession in 1983 as an engineer at Texas Devices, after which joined Rockwell Collins in 1987 as a program supervisor and held more and more necessary management positions on the firm previous to turning into its president and CEO in 2013. After 5 years main Rockwell Collins, he steered the corporate’s integration with United Applied sciences and RTX till his retirement from RTX in 2021. He has held a lot of necessary management posts in business, together with serving on the Board of Administrators of RTX. Moreover, he serves on the Board of Administrators of Aptiv PLC, a world expertise firm and an business chief in automobile programs structure. He’s the previous Chair of the Aerospace Industries Affiliation (AIA) Board of Governors.

Ortberg holds a bachelor’s diploma in mechanical engineering from the College of Iowa.

