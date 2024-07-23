Bodycam video reveals chaotic scene of deputy fatally shooting Sonya Massey, who called 911 for help : NPR

toggle caption AP/Illinois State Police

SPRINGFIELD, Sick. (AP) — Sonya Massey ducked and apologized to an Illinois sheriff’s deputy seconds earlier than he shot the Black girl thrice in her residence, with one deadly blow to the top, as seen in physique digital camera video launched Monday.

An Illinois grand jury indicted former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson, 30, who’s white, final week. He has pleaded not responsible to fees of first-degree homicide, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct.

The video confirmed prosecutors’ earlier account of the tense second when Grayson yelled from throughout a counter at Massey to set down a pot of sizzling water. He then threatened to shoot her, Massey ducked, briefly rose, and Grayson fired his pistol at her.

Authorities stated Massey, 36, had referred to as 911 earlier to report a suspected prowler. The video reveals the 2 deputies responded simply earlier than 1 a.m. on July 6 at her residence in Springfield, 200 miles (322 kilometers) southwest of Chicago. They first walked round the home and located a black SUV with damaged home windows within the driveway.

It took Massey three minutes to open the door after the deputies knocked, and she or he instantly stated, “Don’t damage me.”

She appeared confused as they spoke on the door, and she or he repeated that she wanted assist, referenced God and instructed them she did not know who owned the automotive.

Inside the home, deputies appeared exasperated as she sat on her sofa and went by means of her purse as they requested for identification to finish a report earlier than leaving. Then Grayson identified a pot sitting on a flame on the range.

“We don’t want a fireplace whereas we’re right here,” he stated.

Massey instantly bought up and went to the range, transferring the pot close to a sink. She and Grayson appeared to share amusing over her pan of “steaming sizzling water” earlier than she unexpectedly stated, “I rebuke you within the title of Jesus.”

“You higher (expletive) not or I swear to God I’ll (expletive) shoot you in your (expletive) face.” He then pulled his 9mm pistol and demanded she drop the pot.

Massey stated, “OK, I am sorry.” In Grayson’s physique digital camera footage, he pointed his weapon at her. She ducked and raised her palms.

Grayson was nonetheless in the lounge, dealing with Massey and separated by a counter dividing the lounge and kitchen. Prosecutors have stated the separation allowed Grayson each “distance and relative cowl” from Massey and the pot of sizzling water.

After Grayson shot her, Grayson discouraged his companion from grabbing a medical package to avoid wasting her.

“You’ll be able to go get it, however that’s a headshot,” he stated. “There’s nothing you are able to do, man.”

He added: “What else can we do? I’m not taking sizzling (expletive) boiling water to the (expletive) face”

Noting that Massey was nonetheless respiration, he relented and stated he would get his package, too. The opposite deputy stated, “We are able to at the least attempt to cease the bleeding.”

Grayson instructed responding police, “She had boiling water and got here at me, with boiling water. She stated she was going to rebuke me within the title of Jesus and got here at me with boiling water.”

Throughout a Monday afternoon information convention, the household’s lawyer, civil rights legal professional Ben Crump, referred to as Grayson’s “revisionist” justification “disingenuous.”

“She wanted a serving to hand. She didn’t want a bullet to her face,” Crump stated of Massey.

Requested why Massey instructed Grayson, “I rebuke you within the title of Jesus,” Crump stated she had undergone therapy for psychological well being points. He famous that she invoked God’s title from the start of the encounter and requested for her Bible after the deputies stepped inside.

Throughout Massey’s funeral on Friday, Crump stated the video, which he and the household had already seen, would “shock the conscience of America.”

Massey’s father, James Wilburn, demanded the county courtroom system be fully open with its investigation and prosecution and clear with the general public.

“The one time I’ll see my child once more is once I depart this world,” Wilburn stated. “And I don’t ever need anyone else in the US to hitch this league.”

Grayson, who was fired final week, is being held within the Sangamon County Jail with out bond. If convicted, he faces jail sentences of 45 years to life for homicide, 6 to 30 years for battery and a pair of to five years for misconduct.

His lawyer, Daniel Fultz, declined to remark Monday.

In an announcement, President Joe Biden stated he and first girl Jill Biden have been praying for Massey’s household “as they face this unthinkable and mindless loss.”

“After we name for assist, all of us as Individuals – no matter who we’re or the place we reside – ought to give you the chance to take action with out fearing for our lives,” Biden stated. “Sonya’s loss of life by the hands of a responding officer reminds us that every one too typically Black Individuals face fears for his or her security in methods lots of the remainder of us don’t.”

Massey’s loss of life is the newest instance of Black folks killed in recent times by police of their properties.

In Might, a Hispanic Florida sheriff’s deputy shot and killed Roger Fortson, when the Air Pressure senior airman opened the door of his residence in Fort Walton Seaside armed with a handgun pointed down. The deputy, Eddie Duran, was fired.

In 2019, a white Fort Value, Texas, officer fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson by means of a rear window of her residence after responding to a nonemergency name reporting that Jefferson’s entrance door was open. Aaron Dean, the previous officer, was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to just about 12 years in jail.

In 2018, a white Dallas police officer fatally shot Botham Jean, who was unarmed, after mistaking his condo for her personal. Amber Guyger, the previous officer, was convicted of homicide and was sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Crump has represented households in every case as a part of his effort to drive accountability for the killings of Black folks by the hands of police. Crump additionally has represented kinfolk of Earl Moore, a Springfield man who died after he was strapped face down on a stretcher in December 2022. Two emergency medical professionals face homicide fees in that case.