Bobby Witt Jr. on Home Run Derby

When the Royals signed Witt to a mega-extension that was by far the biggest contract in workforce historical past and one that would make him a Royal via 2037 if all participant and workforce choices are exercised, they put their full confidence within the shortstop as their face of the franchise. It was clear from the second they chose Witt with the No. 2 general choose within the 2019 MLB Draft that that they had a generational expertise of their group, and holding him in Kansas Metropolis was a precedence when majority proprietor John Sherman took over the franchise later in ‘19.