Bobby Finke, U.S. women’s relay team set world records to end Olympic swimming

NANTERRE, France — Bobby Finke and the U.S. girls set world data within the 1,500-meter freestyle and 4×100-meter medley on Sunday, including ultimate touches of glory for People, who suffered a relative collapse within the gold market however nonetheless took residence probably the most medals from this quadrennial swim meet.

The U.S. made 28 visits to the Paris La Défense Area podium, however People had been solely on the highest step eight occasions.

Whereas each numbers had been greater than every other nation, it was a slight step again by supremely excessive U.S. requirements.

American swimmers scored 30 medals and 11 golds in Tokyo (2020); 33 and 16 in Rio (2016); 30 and 16 in London (2012); 31 and 12 in Beijing (2008); 28 and 12 in Athens (2004); and 33 and 14 in Sydney (2000).

No American man had received a person gold this meet till Finke set his world mark.

The Florida native, who additionally received the 1,500 in Tokyo, saved a outstanding streak alive: A minimum of one American man has received a person swimming gold in each Olympics since 1904, aside from the 1980 Moscow boycott.

Finke’s report (14:30.67) was set within the final particular person race of the meet.

“The entire ‘the lads’s staff hasn’t received a person gold medal’ [narrative] was behind my thoughts,” he informed reporters. “I used to be placing strain on myself to attempt to get it performed once more.”

The quartet of Regan Smith, Lilly King, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske completed the swim meet in fashion, clocking in at 3:49.62 to win the 4×100 medley relay in dominating vogue.

That American win got here moments after one of the crucial thrilling races of the meet, when the Chinese language males rallied to seize gold away from america within the 4×100 medley, a race the U.S. has received in 15 out of the 16 finals earlier than Sunday night time.

The U.S. and France had been neck and neck headed into the freestyle earlier than Pan Zhanle’s time of 45.92 slipped China to the entrance.

The U.S. staff of Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Caeleb Dressel and Hunter Armstrong took silver and France the bronze.

Whereas the U.S. and Australia are probably the most recognizable swimming powers, Dressel mentioned he was impressed by swimmers from Italy, France and China who’re on America’s heels.

“The wealth is simply getting unfold round, we’re not getting any worse,” mentioned Dressel, who took residence two golds and a silver from these Video games. “It’s good for the game to have the entire world concerned.”