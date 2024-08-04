Bobby Finke breaks world record to win men’s 1,500m freestyle gold

American iron-man Bobby Finke smashed the boys’s 1,500m freestyle world document as he retained the Olympic gold medal in an exciting swim that put the US on high of the medal desk on the Paris pool with two occasions remaining.

After 30 lung-busting laps, Finke touched the wall in 14 minutes, 30.67 seconds at La Protection Enviornment, eclipsing Solar Yang‘s 12-year-old mark of 14:31.02 set on the London Video games.

Gallant Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri took silver, 3.88 seconds behind Finke, with Daniel Wiffen, the 800m gold medalist, taking the bronze for Eire.

RESULTS

Finke grew to become the primary male swimmer to go back-to-back within the grueling occasion since Australia’s Grant Hackett in 2000-04 and the primary American since Mike Burton in 1968-72.

It gave the U.S. its seventh gold medal of the meet, matching Australia on the high of the desk on the final evening of competitors.

Three years after profitable the 800m and 1,500m golds at Tokyo, Finke marked his place among the many titans of distance swimming with an aggressive swim which he led from begin to end.

He was a full physique size forward of Paltrinieri and Wiffen by the 300-meter mark.

Paltrinieri made a cost close to the 600-meter mark and pulled as much as Finke’s waist, however there was no stopping the American.

Eire’s first males’s Olympic swimming champion, Wiffen had tipped a world document can be wanted to take gold and hoped he can be the person.

It was Finke, although, producing one thing particular to carry on for the world document and ship the La Protection Enviornment crowd into hysteria.