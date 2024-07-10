Bobbi Althoff Speaks Out After She’s Carried Out of Bar by NFL Player

Podcaster Bobbi Althoff is expressing gratitude to good associates like NFL participant Sean Murphy-Bunting who helped her throughout a “scary” night out.

“Final night time was scary,” Althoff, 26, wrote by way of her Instagram Tales on Monday, July 8, with out specifying what occurred. “However grateful for having good associates in my life like @SeanMurphyBunting for looking for me.”

Murphy-Bunting, 27, additionally shared the publish to his feed, including, “All the time 🙏🏾.”

The posts got here after TMZ obtained video of “The Actually Good Podcast” host leaving Barstool Sports activities Bar in Nashville through the early morning hours of Monday, July 8.

Within the footage, Althoff was seen being carried out of the institution by Murphy-Bunting. The Arizona Cardinals cornerback lifted her over his shoulders earlier than inserting her at the back of an SUV.

A supply instructed Us Weekly the pair are associates and had been with a giant group of individuals through the night time.

Beforehand, the podcast host supplied a glimpse into her 4th of July weekend. In movies posted by way of Instagram, Althoff joined Murphy-Bunting and different buddies to movie harmless dancing clips.

“Nashville has us all appearing totally different (we’re simply lacking @lexutay ),” she captioned one video. In one other publish, Althoff gave a shout-out to Saweetie, writing, “Thanks for the tune of the summer time.”

Again in February, Bobbi made headlines when her estranged husband, Cory Althoff, filed for divorce after 4 years of marriage. The couple, who share Luca, 4, and Isla, 2, have been separated since July 4, 2023, in keeping with courtroom paperwork obtained by Us Weekly. Cory cited irreconcilable variations as his motive for the cut up.

“Our ladies are so fortunate to have him as a father,” Bobbi wrote on the time of the divorce submitting, “and I’m so fortunate to have the ability to coparent with such an unbelievable father and particular person.”

Whereas Bobbi has developed a big following due to her podcast and deadpan humor, she beforehand defined why she needed to boost her youngsters off of the web.

“While you publish your youngsters on-line, folks will give plenty of opinions about your youngsters,” she instructed Folks in April. “I didn’t love that. But in addition, I didn’t need to make my youngsters’ Google Search historical past myself. That’s loopy.”

No matter her occupation, Bobbi additionally needs her youngsters to pursue no matter they’re captivated with.

“I need them to have their very own clean slate to type of create their very own factor,” she continued. “It’s very nice not having them on-line as a result of nobody acknowledges them. If my youngsters are on the park, with out me, nobody’s going to acknowledge them. They’re advantageous. And I really feel protected about it.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Althoff and Murphy-Bunting’s groups for remark.