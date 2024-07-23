Bob Menendez to quit US Senate after bribery conviction

Bob Menendez is to resign from the US Senate after being convicted of accepting bribes together with gold bars to assist overseas governments.

The New Jersey Democrat had been resisting calls to step down, together with from Democratic Senate Majority chief Chuck Schumer. His resignation comes a day after the Senate’s ethics committee started a overview on his expulsion.

The previous head of the Senate overseas relations committee was discovered responsible on 16 counts of taking bribes to help the Qatari and Egyptian governments, and faces a prolonged jail time period when he’s sentenced on 29 October.

Jurors had been advised that FBI brokers found greater than $480,000 (£370,452) in money stuffed in envelopes and coats in Menendez’s dwelling, together with gold bars price greater than $100,000. A few of the bullion was offered as proof.

The 70-year-old maintains his innocence, saying after his conviction that he “by no means violated my public oath”.

In his resignation letter to Phil Murphy, New Jersey’s governor, Menendez mentioned he was pleased with his accomplishments within the Senate and that whereas he meant to attraction his conviction, “I are not looking for the Senate to be concerned in a prolonged course of that may detract from its essential work”.

The resignation discover, efficient on August 20, was additionally learn on the Senate flooring.

Menendez was first elected to the Home of Representatives in 1993. He was later appointed to the Senate in 2006 by John Corzine, who resigned his seat after being elected governor of New Jersey.

A earlier bribery and conspiracy fees led to a mistrial in 2017. Nonetheless, a nine-trial this 12 months led to a responsible verdict.

Two businessmen, Wael Hana and Fred Daibes, are additionally being tried on accusations that they sought out the senator to illegally assist the Egyptian authorities and safe hundreds of thousands of {dollars} from a Qatari funding fund. They deny the fees.

A 3rd businessman, Jose Uribe, pleaded responsible and gave proof in opposition to Menendez within the trial.

New Jersey Consultant Andy Kim received the Democratic nomination to run for Senate in June, beating Tammy Murphy, the spouse of New Jersey’s governor.

The New York Instances reported that Menendez may theoretically run for re-election as an impartial, probably siphoning votes from the Democrats at a time when the get together is closely targeted on sustaining the Senate and White Home.

A trial in opposition to his spouse on bribery and obstruction fees has been postponed indefinitely whereas she recovers from breast most cancers surgical procedure.