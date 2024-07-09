Bob Dylan is giving fans a chance to relive his 1974 tour with the Band on a staggering 27-disc set

NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Dylan followers who wish to relive his 1974 live performance tour with The Band will quickly have alternative to do this — ample alternative.

He’s releasing a staggering 27-disc field set that features full recordings of 27 of the 40 reveals of that tour, Dylan’s theatrical return to the stage with backing of the group with whom he made some his most memorable music. Columbia Data/Legacy Recordings introduced Tuesday that the set will likely be launched on Sept. 20, and can retail for $129.98.

The field contains some 417 beforehand unreleased performances, the document firm stated. Followers who need a barely smaller chew should purchase a three-album highlights field on vinyl.

It’s undoubtedly for completists: The set will comprise 21 completely different variations of “Lay Girl Lay” alone. There was already a stay album of songs from that tour, “Earlier than the Flood,” that got here out within the Seventies.

Dylan has by no means been shy about giving followers the prospect to listen to him. “The 1974 Reside Recordings” will solely be his third-largest field set — following the 47-CD full album assortment launched in 2013 and the 36-CD set chronicling Dylan and the Band’s 1966 tour.