Bob Costas retiring from baseball play-by-play after 42 years

NEW YORK (AP) — After 42 seasons, Bob Costas is retiring from baseball play-by-play.

Costas had completed video games the previous couple seasons for MLB Community and TBS Sports activities. His last video games had been the American League Division Sequence between the New York Yankees and Kansas Metropolis Royals.

Costas’ contract with TBS expired on the finish of the season, however his plans to retire from baseball play-by-play had been within the works for over a 12 months.

The Athletic was the primary to report on Costas’ baseball play-by-play retirement. Costas plans to handle his resolution at a future date.

Baseball has at all times been Costas’ favourite sport. He known as video games on NBC from 1982-89 and once more from 1994-2000. He was one of many announcers for the 1995 World Sequence after which the principle play-by-play voice for the Fall Traditional in 1997 and ’99.

He joined TBS in 2021 to function studio host for its protection of the Nationwide League Championship Sequence after which known as video games the previous three seasons. TBS has had a package deal of Tuesday evening regular-season video games to go together with its postseason protection since 2022.

Costas had additionally completed video games on MLB Community since its begin in 2009. He’ll proceed to do some work for the community on key occasions, together with the Baseball Corridor of Fame announcement.

In 2018, he acquired the Ford C. Frick Award for broadcast excellence from the Baseball Corridor of Fame.

Costas can also be recognized for being the prime-time host of NBC’s Olympics protection from 1992 to 2016. He additionally has made appearances as a commentator on sports activities points on CNN.

