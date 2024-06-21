Bob Buchi Departing Paramount as Worldwide Home Entertainment President

Bob Buchi is stepping down as president of worldwide residence leisure at Paramount.

The Hollywood studio’s chief content material licensing officer, Dan Cohen, instructed Paramount Footage staffers through an inner memo obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “In his 18 years with the group, Bob’s huge contributions have included quite a few progressive methods that demonstrated his experience at adapting to a consistently evolving panorama,” Cohen wrote.

Additionally departing Paramount is Craig White, who served as govt vp, worldwide gross sales and distribution for residence leisure. As a part of a restructuring within the residence leisure division, Andres Alvarez is about to come back on board from July 15 within the new position of govt vp, head of residence leisure.

Alvarez involves Paramount residence leisure distribution from Amazon MGM Studios the place he was most not too long ago head of digital distribution, overseeing that studio’s world transactional enterprise and home AVOD and FAST distribution. “Andres is a digital power and extremely centered, forward-thinking govt with outstanding perception and a strategic thoughts that’s revered all through the business,” Cohen added about Alvarez.

The departure of a division president, to get replaced by an govt vp, is partly a cost-cutting transfer at Paramount after a brand new trio of executives – George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS; Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Leisure Studios; and Brian Robbins, president and CEO of Paramount Footage – not too long ago took over the operating of the Hollywood studio.

The complete memo from Dan Cohen to Paramount Footage staffers follows:

All,

I wish to share an vital management replace with you. Andres Alvarez will probably be becoming a member of the corporate to guide our Dwelling Leisure division in his new position as EVP, Head of Dwelling Leisure. Andres joins us from Amazon MGM Studios the place he most not too long ago served as Head of Digital Distribution, accountable for the worldwide transactional enterprise, in addition to home AVOD/FAST distribution.

Andres is a digital power and extremely centered, forward-thinking govt with outstanding perception and a strategic thoughts that’s revered all through the business. I’ve personally identified him for over ten years, we at present serve on the Digital Leisure Group (DEG) Board of Administrators collectively, and I’ve little question that together with his expertise throughout digital, distribution, and gross sales, he’ll convey unbelievable worth to our group.

Previous to Amazon, he was SVP of Digital Distribution at MGM. Earlier than becoming a member of MGM, Andres led home content material licensing and account administration for the worldwide digital platforms at 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios.) Earlier to Fox, he managed the Americas content material partnerships staff for Google Play/YouTube Motion pictures & TV. Andres additionally labored at Dolby Laboratories, Finest Purchase CinemaNow, and Napster in varied content material / enterprise improvement roles. Earlier than getting into the digital media house, Andres practiced regulation on the corporations of Latham & Watkins LLP in New York and Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP in Los Angeles. He has practically 20 years of expertise throughout residence leisure, content material acquisition, digital media and enterprise improvement.

With this information, Bob Buchi has determined to exit the corporate and his position as President of Worldwide Dwelling Leisure. In his 18 years with the group, Bob’s huge contributions have included quite a few progressive methods that demonstrated his experience at adapting to a consistently evolving panorama. That ability was on full show when he and his staff propelled High Gun: Maverick to grow to be probably the most profitable Digital launch of all time. All through his tenure, Bob has fostered invaluable partnerships throughout the business whereas constructing a best-in-class staff and we’re grateful for his a few years of service and business management.

I additionally wish to take a second to let you understand that Craig White will even be departing the corporate in his position as EVP, Worldwide Gross sales & Distribution for Dwelling Leisure, and we thank him for his many contributions and need him one of the best. Andres will begin in his new position on July 15th, with Bob staying on throughout this transition. Please be part of me in welcoming Andres and thanking Bob and Craig for his or her many contributions.

–Dan