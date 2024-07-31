Boar’s Head Provisions Co. Expands Recall for Ready-To-Eat Meat and Poultry Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2024 – Boar’s Head Provisions Co., Inc., a Jarratt, Va., institution, is increasing its July 26, 2024, recall of deli meat merchandise that could be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Division of Agriculture’s Meals Security and Inspection Service (FSIS) introduced in the present day. The institution is recalling roughly 7 million further kilos of ready-to-eat meat and poultry merchandise. Complete genome sequencing outcomes present {that a} liverwurst pattern collected by the Maryland Division of Well being examined optimistic for the outbreak pressure of Listeria monocytogenes.

This enlargement contains 71 merchandise produced between Could 10, 2024, and July 29, 2024, beneath the Boar’s Head and Outdated Nation model names. This stuff embrace meat meant for slicing at retail delis in addition to some packaged meat and poultry merchandise bought at retail areas. These merchandise have “promote by” dates starting from 29-JUL-2024 via 17-OCT-24. View full product listing. View labels.

The merchandise topic to recall had been distributed to retail areas nationwide and a few had been exported to the Cayman Islands, Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Panama. The merchandise shipped to retailers bear institution quantity “EST. 12612” or “P-12612” contained in the USDA mark of inspection on the product labels.

The issue was found when FSIS was notified {that a} liverwurst pattern collected by the Maryland Division of Well being examined optimistic for L. monocytogenes. The Maryland Division of Well being, in collaboration with the Baltimore Metropolis Well being Division, collected an unopened liverwurst product from a retail retailer for testing as a part of an outbreak investigation of L. monocytogenes infections. Additional testing decided the product pattern examined optimistic for the outbreak pressure. Anybody involved about sickness ought to contact a healthcare supplier.

FSIS is working with the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention (CDC) and state public well being companions to analyze the multistate outbreak of L. monocytogenes infections linked to meats sliced at delis. As of July 30, 2024, 34 sick folks have been recognized in 13 states, together with 33 hospitalizations and two deaths. Samples had been collected from sick folks from Could 29, 2024, to July 12, 2024. The investigation is ongoing, and FSIS continues to work with the CDC and state companions. The CDC Meals Security Alert, Listeria Outbreak Linked to Meats Sliced at Delis, will proceed to be up to date with the newest investigation particulars.

Consumption of meals contaminated with L. monocytogenes could cause listeriosis, a critical an infection that primarily impacts people who find themselves pregnant, aged 65 or older, or with weakened immune methods. Much less generally, individuals outdoors these threat teams are affected.

Listeriosis could cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, lack of stability and convulsions generally preceded by diarrhea or different gastrointestinal signs. An invasive an infection spreads past the gastrointestinal tract. In people who find themselves pregnant, the an infection could cause miscarriages, stillbirths, untimely supply or life-threatening an infection of the new child. As well as, critical and generally deadly infections can happen in older adults and individuals with weakened immune methods. Listeriosis is handled with antibiotics. Individuals within the higher-risk classes who expertise flu-like signs inside two months after consuming contaminated meals ought to search medical care and inform the well being care supplier about consuming the contaminated meals.

FSIS is anxious that some product could also be in customers’ fridges and in retail deli instances. Shoppers who’ve bought these merchandise are urged to not devour them and retailers are urged to not promote these merchandise with the referenced promote by dates. These merchandise needs to be thrown away or returned to the place of buy. Shoppers who’ve bought these merchandise are additionally urged to scrub fridges totally to stop the danger of cross-contamination.

FSIS recommends retail delis clear and sanitize all meals and non-food surfaces and discard any open meats and cheeses within the deli. Retailers could check with FSIS’ guideline, Greatest Practices Steerage for Controlling Listeria monocytogenes in Retail Delicatessens, for data on steps to stop sure ready-to-eat meals which can be ready or sliced in retail delis and consumed within the dwelling, corresponding to deli meats and deli salads, from turning into contaminated with L. monocytogenes.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to confirm recalling corporations notify their prospects of the recall and that steps are taken to make sure that the product is not out there to customers. When out there, the retail distribution listing(s) will likely be posted on the FSIS web site at www.fsis.usda.gov/recollects.

Shoppers with questions relating to the recall can contact Boar’s Head Provisions Co., Inc., Buyer Service at 1-800-352-6277. Media with questions can contact Elizabeth Ward, Vice President of Communications, Boar’s Head Provisions Co., Inc., at [email protected].

Shoppers with meals security questions can name the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or ship a query through electronic mail to [email protected]. For customers that have to report an issue with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the web Digital Shopper Grievance Monitoring System may be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.