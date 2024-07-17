BNB Price Eyes $600 Milestone: Will Bulls Break The Barrier?

BNB value began a gentle enhance above the $550 resistance. The worth is now consolidating and may intention for extra positive factors above $585.

BNB value began a good upward transfer from the $500 help zone.

The worth is now buying and selling above $550 and the 100-hourly easy transferring common.

There’s a connecting bullish development line forming with help at $572 on the hourly chart of the BNB/USD pair (knowledge supply from Binance).

The pair might lengthen its enhance if it clears the $588 resistance within the close to time period.

BNB Value Begins Contemporary Improve

Previously few days, BNB value noticed a good upward transfer from the $500 help zone, like Ethereum and Bitcoin. The worth was capable of climb above the $535 and $550 resistance ranges.

It even cleared the $570 resistance. The present wave surpassed the 61.8% Fib retracement stage of the draw back correction from the $587 swing excessive to the $555 low. The worth is now buying and selling above $550 and the 100-hourly easy transferring common.

It’s now consolidating above the 76.4% Fib retracement stage of the draw back correction from the $587 swing excessive to the $555 low. There’s additionally a connecting bullish development line forming with help at $572 on the hourly chart of the BNB/USD pair.

On the upside, the worth might face resistance close to the $585 stage. The following resistance sits close to the $588 stage. A transparent transfer above the $588 zone might ship the worth greater. Within the acknowledged case, BNB value might check $600.

A detailed above the $600 resistance may set the tempo for a bigger enhance towards the $625 resistance. Any extra positive factors may name for a check of the $640 stage within the coming days.

Are Dips Supported?

If BNB fails to clear the $588 resistance, it might begin a draw back correction. Preliminary help on the draw back is close to the $572 stage or the development line.

The following main help is close to the $564 stage. The principle help sits at $550. If there’s a draw back break under the $550 help, the worth might drop towards the $535 help. Any extra losses might provoke a bigger decline towards the $520 stage.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD – The MACD for BNB/USD is gaining tempo within the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Energy Index) – The RSI for BNB/USD is at the moment above the 50 stage.

Main Help Ranges – $572 and $564.

Main Resistance Ranges – $588 and $600.