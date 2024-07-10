BMW recalling more than 390,000 vehicles due to airbag inflator issue

WASHINGTON (AP) — BMW of North America is recalling greater than 390,000 automobiles within the U.S. as a result of they’re outfitted with airbag inflators that may explode, resulting in a doubtlessly critical damage or dying.

The unique steering wheel could have been changed with a sport or M-sport steering wheel outfitted with a Takata inflator, the company mentioned.

If the inflator explodes, it could lead to sharp steel fragments putting the motive force or different occupants of a car, leading to critical damage or dying, the NHTSA mentioned.

BMW has not acquired any studies of any accidents or accidents within the U.S. which may be associated to this situation, in response to the newest report.

The Nationwide Freeway Visitors Security Administration mentioned Wednesday that the recall of 394,029 automobiles consists of sure 2006-2011 3 Sequence Sedan (324i, 325i, 325xi, 328i, 328xi, 330i, 330xi, 335i, 335xi), 2006-2012 3 Sequence Sportswagon (325xi, 328i, 328xi), and 2009-2011 3 Sequence Sedan (335d) automobiles.

BMW sellers will examine and change the motive force’s air bag module as mandatory without cost.

Proprietor notification letters are anticipated to be mailed on Aug. 23. Automobile house owners could contact BMW customer support at 1-800-525-7417 or the Nationwide Freeway Visitors Security Administration Automobile Security Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.