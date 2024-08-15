BMI To Honor John Oates With The 2024 Troubadour Award

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — BMI introduced that music legend John Oates shall be acknowledged for his contributions to trendy music with a Troubadour Award on September 16.

The award is meant to acknowledge a songwriter for his affect on the artistic neighborhood, inspiring following generations.

As one-half of the best-selling rock duo of all time, Corridor & Oates reached the US Prime 40 with 29 of their 33 singles charting on Billboard’s Sizzling 100 between 1974 and 1991. The duo’s hits embody “Wealthy Lady” (1977), “Kiss on My Listing” (1980), “Personal Eyes” (1981), “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do)” (1981), “Maneater” (1982) and “Out of Contact” (1984).

Oates launched his first solo album, Phunk Shui, the primary of six solo releases, in 2002.

He was inducted into the Songwriters Corridor of Fame in 2004, and he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Corridor of Fame, as a member of Corridor & Oates in 2014.

“John Oates has enriched Nashville and its music scene together with his particular mix of soulful storytelling and guitar enjoying,” stated Nashville’s VP of Inventive, Clay Bradley. “His affect has elevated our neighborhood to be extra accepting and open to all genres of music. We’re proud to honor him as this yr’s BMI Troubadour.”