Blue Chip NFTs Floor Price Crash +20% In June 2024 – CoinGecko

The non-fungible token market has skilled a tough month, with latest studies indicating a large common downward pattern within the flooring costs of distinguished blue-chip non-fungible token collections. Beneath, we’ve listed distinguished non-fungible token collections which have recorded big flooring worth worth losses previously 30 days:

1. Bored Ape Yacht Membership Flooring Worth Dips 23%

Information compiled by CoinGecko.com, an on-chain crypto market information aggregator and a multi-chain non-fungible token explorer, exhibits that Bored Ape Yacht Membership has seen its flooring worth plunging this month. Prior to now 30 days, Bored Ape flooring worth has shrunk from 13.41 ETH to 9.28 ETH, representing a 23% market change.

2. Azuki NFT Flooring Worth Down 22%

Azuki, a non-fungible token assortment from the digital asset incubation studio Chiru Labs that includes a restricted provide of 10,000 anime-themed NFTs hosted on the Ethereum community, is one other blue-chip NFT assortment that has seen its flooring worth sinking this month. Prior to now 30 days, Azuki NFT flooring worth has fallen from 4.42 ETH to three.37 ETH, representing a 22% market change.

3. CryptoPunks NFT Flooring Down 19.78%

CryptoPunks, a non-fungible token assortment managed by Bored Ape Yacht Membership creator Yuga Labs that includes a restricted provide of 10,000 pixilated NFTs hosted on the Ethereum blockchain community, is one other non-fungible token assortment that has seen its flooring worth sinking this month. Prior to now 30 days, the CryptoPunks NFT flooring worth has dropped from 33.99 ETH to 27.67 ETH on the time of writing.

4. Doodles NFT Flooring Worth Down 19.85%

Doodles, a non-fungible token assortment from the digital artist Burnt Toast that includes a restricted provide of 10,000 cartoon-themed NFTs hosted on the Ethereum community, is one other non-fungible token assortment that has seen its flooring dropping this month. Prior to now 30 days, the Doodles NFT flooring worth has dropped 19.85%, flipping from 1.67 ETH to 1.28 ETH on the time of publishing.

5. DeGods NFT Flooring Worth Down 37%

DeGods, a non-fungible token assortment from the digital asset agency De Labs that includes a fastened provide of 10,000 PFP NFTs that includes godly characters with trendy streetwear and historic deity-inspired artwork, is one other non-fungible token assortment that has recorded unfavourable good points this month. Prior to now 30 days, DeGods has seen its flooring worth plunge 37%, flipping from 1.36 ETH to 0.78 ETH at publishing.

6. Mutant Ape Yacht Membership Flooring Worth Down 27%

Mutant Ape Yacht Membership, one other non-fungible token assortment from the digital asset incubation studio Yuga Labs that includes a restricted version of 20,000 hosted on the Ethereum community, has additionally seen its flooring worth shrinking this month. Prior to now 30 days, the Mutant Ape Flooring Worth has fallen 27%, flipping from 2.30 ETH earlier this month to 1.66 ETH on the time of publishing.

7. Moonbirds Flooring Worth Falls 32%

Moonbirds, a non-fungible token assortment from the digital asset agency Proof Collective that includes a restricted version of 10,000 NFTs hosted on the Ethereum blockchain community, has additionally seen its flooring worth dropping this month. Prior to now 30 days, the Moonbirds NFT flooring worth has dropped 32%, dropping 0.60 ETH earlier this month to 0.35 ETH on the time of publishing.

8. Pudgy Penguins NFT Flooring Worth Down 14%

Pudgy Penguins, a non-fungible token from the toy and merchandise model Pudgy Penguins that includes a restricted provide of 8,888 NFTs hosted on the Ethereum community, has additionally seen its flooring worth recording unfavourable achieve this month. Prior to now 30 days, the Pudgy Penguins NFT flooring worth has tanked 14%, falling from 10.84 ETH earlier this month to 9.02 ETH on the time of writing.

9. The Captainz NFT Flooring Worth Falls 15%

The Captainz, a blue-chip non-fungible token from the web3-focused studio Memeland that includes a restricted provide of 9,999 NFTs hosted on the Ethereum blockchain community, has additionally seen its NFT flooring worth sinking this month. Prior to now 30 days, the Captainz NFT flooring worth has fallen 15%, flipping from 3.70 ETH to 2.79 ETH on the time of publishing.

10. Meebit NFT Flooring Worth Falls 8%

Meebits, a non-fungible token assortment beforehand from the digital asset agency Larva Labs that includes a restricted version of 19,999 Ethereum-based digital gadgets and is sister to CryptoPunks NFT assortment, has additionally seen its flooring worth sinking this month. Prior to now 30 days, the Meebits NFT flooring worth has fallen 8%, dropping from 0.45 ETH to 0.38 ETH, closing our ten NFT flooring worth losers this month.

