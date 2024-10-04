Blue Alert issued for ‘armed and dangerous’ man involved in shooting Memphis police chief

MEMPHIS, Texas (KFDA) – A Blue Alert has been issued for a person wished within the involvement within the killing or severe harm of a legislation enforcement officer in Memphis.

Police in Corridor County are trying to find 33-year-old Seth Altman.

Blue Alert issued for ‘armed and harmful’ man concerned in capturing Memphis officer (Credit score: DPS)

Based on officers, police have been delivering a warrant to Altman for a housebreaking cost.

Officers say the suspect fled out the again of the home and was confronted by the police chief who was shot by Altman.

Based on officers, the police chief was taken to Lubbock for medical remedy and is in steady situation.

Officers describe Altman as a six-foot-two white man weighing about 220 kilos. He’s carrying a blue t-shirt and blue denims.

Officers say Altman is believed to be armed and harmful.

For those who see him, don’t strategy him, name 9-1-1.

The Texas Rangers have been known as in to help for an tried capital homicide investigation.

Memphis ISD has delayed lessons till 10 a.m. this morning following this incident.

