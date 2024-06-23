Blockchain Firm Says Bitcoin Price Might Be Headed For $60,000

The Bitcoin worth efficiency over the previous week did not deliver glory to the crypto market, because the main cryptocurrency struggled as soon as once more. This pattern was mirrored throughout virtually all large-cap property, a lot of which skilled important losses.

Sadly, current worth motion information means that the Bitcoin worth is just not secure but, as there may be potential for additional draw back over the approaching days.

Is $60,000 The Subsequent Cease?

In a brand new report, blockchain intelligence agency CryptoQuant put ahead an fascinating prognosis for the worth of Bitcoin primarily based on its current motion. In line with the analytics platform, the premier cryptocurrency might be headed for the $60,000 worth mark after dropping a big help stage.

On Tuesday, June 18, the Bitcoin worth fell beneath 65,000 for the primary time in over a month. The value of BTC didn’t keep beneath this stage for too lengthy, because it rapidly climbed again to $66,000 by Thursday. Nonetheless, the premier cryptocurrency succumbed to the bearish strain, falling as little as $63,500 on Friday, June 21.

#Bitcoin is buying and selling beneath the vital help stage of $65.8K, now beneath $64K. Falling below this threshold suggests a possible 8%-12% correction towards $60K. pic.twitter.com/hXwUkC13up — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) June 21, 2024

In its evaluation, CryptoQuant postulates that the worth of Bitcoin is at the moment beneath the important $65,800 stage, which is the dealer’s on-chain realized worth. This worth indicator can act as a help stage, signaling an impending decline if the BTC worth breaks it to the draw back.

In line with CryptoQuant, each time the Bitcoin worth crosses beneath the on-chain realized worth, it undergoes an 8-12% correction, which explains the $60,000 worth goal. Curiously, the waning on-chain metrics of the market chief help this bearish projection.

As defined by CryptoQuant, merchants’ demand for Bitcoin has continued to say no, because the short-term holders will not be buying BTC however fairly reducing their holdings. In the meantime, the demand from massive traders (whales) at the moment lacks the power typically related to bullish momentum.

Moreover, stablecoin liquidity has been on a gentle decline, placing a pressure on the Bitcoin bull run. For example, the 60-day development in Tether USD’s (USDT) market capitalization has slowed down from $12.6 billion in late April to $3.7 billion as of now — the slowest development charge since November 2023.

Naturally, larger stablecoin liquidity is required to kickstart worth rallies within the crypto market.

Bitcoin Value At A Look

As of this writing, the Bitcoin worth continues to hover round $64,000, with a 1.2% decline within the final 24 hours. Prior to now two weeks, the premier cryptocurrency has decreased in worth by almost 8%, based on information from CoinGecko.

