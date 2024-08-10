blink-182 Cancels Multiple Shows Due To Illness

KANSAS CITY (CelebrityAccess) — Alt-rock veterans blink-182 introduced the cancellation of a number of exhibits because of sickness.

In an announcement asserting the schedule change, a rep for the band stated: “Sadly, because of an sickness, we’re unable to make it to Kansas Metropolis and St. Louis.”

The band went on to apologize for calling in sick, stating: “We’re so sorry and hope to see you subsequent time.”

Affected exhibits embrace blink-182’s August ninth efficiency at T-Cell Heart in Kansas Metropolis and their August tenth present on the Enterprise Heart in St. Louis.

In line with the assertion from the band, there might be no rescheduled performances for the 2 dates and followers who bought tickets might be refunded mechanically.

Followers who bought tickets from secondary market websites comparable to StubHub are suggested to contact the purpose of buy for info on a refund.