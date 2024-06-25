Blast Is Making NFTs Great Again – Here’s The 10 Top Selling NFTs on Blast This Week

Blast, an Ethereum layer two blockchain community from the dominant non-fungible token market Blur, continues gaining traction amongst merchants and collectors, making the non-fungible token market nice once more. Under, now we have listed a number of the top-selling NFT collections this week:

1. Blastr Lottery NFT Assortment

Blastr Lottery, a non-fungible token assortment that includes a restricted version of 38,099 NFTs, is that this week’s top-selling NFT assortment on Blast. Prior to now 24 hours, the Blastr Lottery NFT assortment has amassed a buying and selling gross sales quantity of 695 ETH. The NFT assortment has a market capitalization of $2 million and a flooring value of $53.77.

2. Apollo NFT Assortment

Apollo, a non-fungible token assortment that includes a restricted provide of seven,777 NFTs, is that this week’s second most-selling NFT assortment on Blast. Prior to now 24 hours, the Apollo NFT assortment has recorded a buying and selling gross sales quantity of 270 ETH. Apollo NFT assortment has a market capitalization of $1.7 million and a flooring value of $221.34.

Supply: coingecko.com, top-selling NFT assortment on Blast

3. Plutocats NFT Assortment

Plutocats, a non-fungible token assortment of 1,106 distinctive digital objects dwelling on the Ethereum blockchain, is that this week’s third most-selling NFT assortment on Blast. Prior to now 24 hours, the Plutocats NFT assortment has amassed a buying and selling gross sales quantity of 246 ETH. Plutocats NFT assortment has a market cap of $6 million and a flooring value of $4,545.

4. Pac Rekt NFT Assortment

Pac Rekt, a non-fungible token assortment from the digital artist OSF that includes a restricted provide of three,333 digital objects hosted on the Ethereum community, is that this week’s fourth most-selling NFTs assortment on Blast. Prior to now 24 hours, the Pac Rekt NFT assortment has recorded a buying and selling gross sales quantity of 132 ETH. Pac Rekt NFT assortment has a market cap of $2 million and a flooring value of $604.

5. MoonCat2878 NFT Assortment

MoonCat2878, a non-fungible token assortment that includes a restricted version of two,878 digital objects, is that this week’s fifth most-selling NFT assortment on the Blast layer two networks. Prior to now 24 hours, the MoonCat2878 NFT assortment has recorded a buying and selling gross sales quantity of 66 ETH. MoonCat2878 NFT assortment has a market capitalization of $287,627 and a flooring value of $99.94.

6. Gold Digger NFT Assortment

Gold Digger, a non-fungible token assortment that includes a restricted provide of two,000 digital objects, is that this week’s sixth most-selling NFT assortment on the Blast community. Prior to now 24 hours, the Gold Digger NFT Assortment has attracted a buying and selling gross sales quantity of 65 ETH. Gold Digger NFT collection has a market capitalization of $1.4 million and a flooring value of $717.

7. Blastin Neon By Resaang NFT Assortment

Blastin Neon By Resaang, a non-fungible token assortment that includes a restricted provide of 1,000 digital objects, is that this week’s seventh most-selling NFT assortment on Blast. Prior to now 24 hours, the Blastin Neon By Resaang NFT assortment has amassed a buying and selling gross sales quantity of 40 ETH. It has a market capitalization of $178,623 and a flooring value of $178.02.

Supply: coingecko.com, top-selling NFT assortment on Blast

8. Bacon Famers NFT Assortment

Bacon Famers, a non-fungible token assortment that includes a restricted provide of 911 digital objects, is that this week’s eighth most-selling NFT assortment on Blast. Prior to now 24 hours, the Bacon Famers NFT assortment has amassed a buying and selling gross sales quantity of 34 ETH. Bacon Famers NFT assortment has a market capitalization of $34,199 and a flooring value of $37.54.

9. Twister Blast Level Raffle

Twister Blast Level Raffle, a non-fungible token assortment that includes a restricted set of 845 NFTs, is that this week's ninth most-selling NFT assortment on Blast. Prior to now 24 hours, the Twister Blast Level Raffle NFT assortment has amassed a buying and selling gross sales quantity of 33 ETH. Twister Blast Level has a market cap of $30,647 and a flooring value of $36.27.

10. Golden Horse NFT Assortment

Golden Horse, a non-fungible token assortment that includes a restricted version of 1,001 digital objects, is that this week’s tenth most-selling NFT assortment on the Blast community. Prior to now 24 hours, the Golden Horse NFT assortment has attracted a buying and selling gross sales quantity of 30 ETH, closing our ten top-selling NFT collections on the Blast community.

