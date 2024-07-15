BlackRock says gunman from Trump rally appeared in an ad for the firm and was unpaid

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old gunman who shot and injured former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally, briefly appeared in an commercial for BlackRock Inc., the corporate mentioned on Sunday.

Crooks was considered one of a number of college students who appeared within the background of the 2022 advert and was unpaid, BlackRock, the world’s largest cash supervisor, mentioned in a press release. The advert was filmed at Bethel Park Excessive Faculty, the place Crooks graduated in 2022, and featured a instructor, the corporate mentioned.

The corporate didn’t describe the content material of the advert however mentioned footage will likely be made obtainable to the authorities and that will probably be faraway from circulation. It additionally condemned the assault on Saturday that left one attendee lifeless and two others critically wounded.

“The assassination try on former President Trump is abhorrent. We’re grateful former President Trump wasn’t significantly injured, and enthusiastic about all of the harmless bystanders and victims of this terrible act, particularly the one that was killed,” the assertion mentioned.

BlackRock reviews earnings on Monday. The corporate has previously come below scrutiny after shootings within the US as a result of a few of its index funds personal shares in gunmakers.