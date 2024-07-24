Blackpink’s Lisa Named Louis Vuitton House Ambassador

Lisa, a member of the worldwide Okay-pop supergroup Blackpink, is Louis Vuitton‘s latest home ambassador, the posh style home introduced Tuesday.

The 27-year-old rapper and dancer was a visitor at Louis Vuitton’s latest ladies’s Fall/Winter 2024 present in Paris. She joins beforehand named ambassadors akin to Saoirse Ronan, Stray Children’ Felix and BTS’ J-Hope.

Lisa’s “daring sartorial decisions notably mirror Nicolas Ghesquière’s personal robust womenswear imaginative and prescient marked by individuality and empowerment,” the model stated in a launch, including that Lisa’s achievements communicate to Louis Vuitton’s core values.

Louis Vuitton names Lisa a home ambassador. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

“I’m very excited to welcome Lisa as a Home Ambassador,” Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton’s inventive director of ladies’s collections, stated in an announcement. “She has a daring spirit and charisma that I discover extremely compelling. She is as daring and artistic along with her music as she is along with her style, and it’s a privilege to accompany her on this journey.”

The ambassador information comes amid an already busy July for the lady group member. Earlier this month, it was introduced that she could be co-headlining the 2024 International Citizen Pageant at New York’s Central Park Nice Garden in September. The live performance will probably be Lisa’s first solo competition efficiency. As a member of the Okay-pop supergroup Blackpink, Lisa and her fellow group members (Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé) headlined the 2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Pageant. The four-piece lady group, fashioned beneath Korean leisure firm YG Leisure, was the primary Okay-pop act to headline the competition.

Lisa launched her newest solo single, “Rockstar,” on the finish of June. The track is the primary to come back from her just lately fashioned solo partnership with RCA Data. In December 2023, it was introduced that Blackpink had renewed their unique contracts for group actions with YG Leisure, nevertheless, it was later revealed that every one 4 members determined to half methods with the label for solo actions.

In February, Lisa introduced the formation of her new firm LLOUD, which she described in an Instagram publish as a “platform to showcase my imaginative and prescient in music and leisure.” In April, RCA Data introduced that Lisa and LLOUD have been coming into a partnership with the report label. In accordance with a launch from the label, the deal permits Lisa to launch new solo music beneath RCA Data whereas sustaining full possession of all her recordings.