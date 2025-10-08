Black Ops 7 Beta Patch Notes

We’re beyond excited to bring Zombies to a Call of Duty Beta for the first time with Survival in Black Ops 7! We’ve seen the community discussion around timing and know there are some questions around the schedule, so we’d like to clarify before we jump into content.

Schedule

Zombies Survival will be playable for four full days beginning in Early Access on Friday, October 3 at 10am PT and ending on Tuesday, October 7 at 10am PT. That’s two days during Early Access and two more days during Open Beta, so everyone gets a chance to play a preview of what’s to come.

Why aren’t we dropping Survival earlier? Because this is the first time we’re bringing Zombies to a Beta, we want to ensure players have the most stable experience possible. The first 24 hours will be about prioritizing game stability to ensure a smooth rollout before we add a new pillar of the game to the Beta, and you’ll be able to get a head start on unlocking your Level 1-20 content today to use in Survival when it’s live tomorrow.

Gameplay

While you and your squad fight to stay alive as long as you can, you’ll be able to get your hands on plenty of new weapons, gear, and equipment. Test out the new Wisp Tea Perk-a-Cola, Fire Works Ammo Mod, and Toxic Growth Field Upgrade, and get some reps in with using Wall Jumps to evade the undead. And of course, we’ll be adding even more content to use in Zombies during the Beta as we raise the level cap further into our Beta schedule.

No Spoilers!

To preserve the day-one experience of loading up the game and discovering everything the game has to offer together as a community, there won’t be Easter Eggs or Side Quests in the Beta, and our dedicated Zombies crew will only be available at launch so everyone can enjoy their personalities and interactions on Ashes of the Damned as they’re meant to be experienced. While the Necrofluid Gauntlet Wonder Weapon is also specific to the full launch map experience, you might get lucky and pull a Ray Gun or Ray Gun Mark II from the Mystery Box on Vandorn Farm!

GobbleGums

Complimentary GobbleGums will be available to use in the Beta, some of which are new additions to Black Ops 7, including Round Off, Power Vacuum, and Gift Card! Jump in and give them a try during your matches. Beta GobbleGums do not transfer to Black Ops 6 or Black Ops 7 inventories.

Augments

Our characters’ research from Black Ops 6 will be brought forth into the full Zombies experience at the launch of Black Ops 7. As the team is currently finalizing and implementing designs across all 192 Augments, these will be ready at launch, not during the Beta. Any existing Augment progress from Black Ops 6, as well as 66 new game-changing Augments, will be available on November 14.

No Round Cap

There’s no round cap in the Beta and Save & Quit will be available for Solo players, so you’ll be able to attempt some very high rounds during the Beta. This will help us test for additional stability issues that may pop up in the Beta so we can work out the kinks before launch. We’ll be watching to see if any of you can make it Round 999!

Zombies Training Course

If you’re new to Zombies, we’re also adding the new Zombies Training Course to the Beta so you can learn the ropes before jumping into Survival. Good luck out there, and be sure to visit the guide for Vandorn Farm to get caught up.

Head over to the “Everything You Need to Know” Beta Guide at the COD Blog for a deeper dive into everything to expect in Zombies Survival during the Beta.

PROGRESSION

Here’s the full list of content you’ll be able to unlock and deploy in Multiplayer and Zombies Survival throughout your progression journey from Level 1 to 20 during the Early Access Beta:

Level 1: Immediate Unlocks M15 Mod 0 (Primary Weapon, Assault Rifle) Full-auto assault rifle. Well-rounded in its power, accuracy, and handling. Ryden 45K (Primary Weapon, SMG) Full-auto submachine gun. Solid balance of CQB power, handling, and recoil. Mk. 78 (Primary Weapon, LMG) Full-auto light machine gun. Great damage and high ammo count, limited by slower mobility and handling. VS Recon (Primary Weapon, Sniper Rifle) Bolt-action sniper rifle. Quick rechamber. Moderate recoil and stability. M10 Breacher (Primary Weapon, Shotgun) Pump-action charge shotgun. Optionally hold trigger to improve hip and ADS spread. Jäger 45 (Secondary Weapon, Pistol) Semi-auto pistol. Reliable sidearm with a very fast rate of fire and low recoil. Flatline Mk. II (Melee Weapon) Melee weapon. High damage and moderate attack speed.

Level 2: Progression Unlocks (Private II) Beta Rewards “Beta Player” Animated Emblem. Default Loadout: Shotgunner A fast-paced Loadout with a focus on close range lethality.

Level 3: Progression Unlocks (Private III) Default Loadout: Overwatch Sniper Rifle Loadout with an SMG backup.

Level 4: Progression Unlocks (Lance Corporal I) Custom Loadouts Player customizable Loadouts that allow you to select Weapons, Equipment, and Perks. MXR-17 (Primary Weapon, Assault Rifle) Full-auto assault rifle. Excellent accuracy and range, offset by its slower mobility and rate of fire. Flak Jacket (Perk, Strategist) Reduce incoming explosive and fire damage.

Level 5: Progression Unlocks (Lance Corporal II) Sticky Grenade (Lethal Equipment) RC-XD (Scorestreak) Deploy a small remote controlled, remote detonated explosive vehicle. Tac Sprinter (Perk, Enforcer) Enables Tactical Sprint but reduces your normal sprint speed.

Level 6: Progression Unlocks (Lance Corporal III) Beta Rewards Cryo Freeze (Zombies, Ammo Mod) Bullets deal frost damage. Each bullet has a chance to slow a normal or special enemy and increase the damage they receive.

Level 7: Progression Unlocks (Corporal I) M8A1 (Primary Weapon, Marksman Rifle) Four-round burst marksman rifle. Extreme rate of fire within the burst, balanced by moderate burst cooldown. Flashbang (Tactical Equipment) Blinds and deafens targets. Lightweight (Perk, Enforcer) Increased movement speed. Jump, slide, and dive further. Faster recovery from sliding and diving.

Level 8: Progression Unlocks (Corporal II) Fast Hands (Perk, Strategist) Reload and swap weapons faster. Extend fuses when throwing back grenades. UAV (Scorestreak) UAV recon ship that reveals enemy locations on the minimap. Frenzied Guard (Zombies, Field Upgrade) Repair armor to full and force all enemies in the area to temporarily target you. Armor takes all damage during this time and kills repair armor.

Level 9: Progression Unlocks (Corporal III) Cold Blooded (Perk, Recon) Undetectable by AI targeting and thermal optics. Player-controlled Scorestreaks don’t highlight you. Trophy System (MP, Field Upgrade) Area defense system destroys enemy projectiles in the air. Cymbal Monkey (Zombies, Tactical Equipment) Attracts zombies for a short duration before exploding.

Level 10: Progression Unlocks (Sergeant I) Dravec 45 (Primary Weapon, SMG) Full-auto submachine gun. Highly stable and effective at longer ranges, but with less raw CQB power. Gung Ho (Perk, Enforcer) Fire while sprinting. Improved movement speed while reloading or using Equipment.

Level 11: Progression Unlocks (Sergeant II) Beta Rewards HKDs (Scorestreak) Aerial payload delivers wheeled Hunter Kill Drones which seek targets and explode.

Level 12: Progression Unlocks (Sergeant III) Pinpoint Grenade (Tactical Equipment) Grenade that detects enemies within its range. Close enemies are shot with tracking devices which can be removed by victims. Blast Link (Perk, Recon) Your explosive damage marks enemies on your minimap. Grant this benefit to all allies. Earn score when they deal explosive damage. Fire Works (Ammo Mod) Each bullet has a chance to launch fireworks from normal and special enemies that target enemies.

Level 13: Progression Unlocks (Staff Sergeant I) A.R.C. M1 (Launcher) Charge launcher. Hold trigger to charge an energy beam that pierces enemies. Deals high damage to vehicles and Scorestreaks. Overkill (Wildcard) Equip any non-melee weapon in Primary and Secondary slots. Active Camo (Field Upgrade) Become invisible for a short period of time.

Level 14: Progression Unlocks (Staff Sergeant II) Bank Roll (Perk, Enforcer) Start each life with +150 score toward Scorestreaks. Counter UAV (Scorestreak) A drone that scrambles all enemy minimaps. Healing Aura (Zombies, Field Upgrade) Heal all nearby players immediately.

Level 15: Progression Unlocks (Staff Sergeant III) Beta Rewards “Beta Beasts” Weapon Charm. Combat Axe (Lethal Equipment) Thrown axe that kills enemies in one hit. Bounces off surfaces. Assassin (Perk, Enforcer) Enemies on a kill streak get a unique minimap marker and drop Bounty Packs when killed. Pick up the Packs for more Score.

Level 16: Progression Unlocks (Gunnery Sergeant I) Peacekeeper MK1 (Primary Weapon, Assault Rifle) Full-auto assault rifle. Exceptional mobility and handling, but high recoil and limited range. Gravemaker (Scorestreak) Assemble a portable, one-hit-kill sniper rifle that can reveal and eliminate targets behind cover. Charge Link (Perk, Strategist) Faster Field Upgrade charge rate. Grant this benefit to all allies. Earn Score when nearby allies use their Field Upgrades.

Level 17: Progression Unlocks (Gunnery Sergeant II) Stim Shot (Tactical Equipment) Military stimulant that quickly heals combat wounds. Ghost (Perk, Recon) Undetectable by enemy Scout Pulse and UAV when moving, planting, defusing, or controlling Scorestreaks. Napalm Burst (Zombies, Ammo Mod) Bullets deal fire damage. Each bullet has a chance to apply to burn effect on normal and special enemies, dealing damage over time.

Level 18: Progression Unlocks (Gunnery Sergeant III) Point Turret (Lethal Equipment) Small deployable sentry turret that automatically shoots at enemies, distracting and damaging them. Gearhead (Perk, Strategist) Two Field Upgrade charges. Booby trap Care Packages. Echo Unit (Field Upgrade) Holographic soldier decoy tricks enemies and captures and holds objectives.

Level 19: Progression Unlocks (Master Sergeant I) XR-3 Ion (Primary Weapon, Sniper Rifle) Three-round burst sniper rifle. High power and low recoil, but slower handling and short pre-fire delay. Close Shave (Perk, Enforcer) Automatically use your Dedicated Melee attack when you perform a weapon butt attack. Toxic Growth (Zombies, Field Upgrade) Summon a deadly growth of thorns in front of you.

Level 20: Progression Unlocks (Master Sergeant II) Beta Rewards “Beta Maverick” Operator Skin. “Beta Leader” Operator Skin. (Pre-Order Required) VTOL Warship (Scorestreak) Control a VTOL Warship armed with a turret and air-to-land missiles. Gunfighter (Wildcard) Get 3 extra attachment points for your Primary weapon.



Live Issues and Feedback

Known Issues

The rate at which Overclocks are unlocked will be inconsistent and varied in the Beta compared to the experience at launch. Overclocks for certain content may progress at a faster or slower rate than intended, and player data during the Beta period will help the team dial in progression rates for launch.

In some cases, players may see their level as “Max Level” at Level 10. This is a display only issue and corrects itself once reaching Level 11. This issue will be fixed for our next live update during Beta.

In some edge cases, players may retain the Gravemaker Scorestreak after the timer expires until their next death. This issue will be fixed for our next live update during Beta.

In some cases, an error may reset the frontend UI when attempting to get a party’s Player Info. This issue will be fixed for our next live update during Beta.

In a party of only two people, the non-host of the party will not be able to leave the party. A fix for this is being investigated for an update during Beta.

We’ll be tracking live issues and bugs throughout the Beta. Be sure to visit our official Black Ops 7 Trello Board and follow @CODUpdates for the latest information.

Share your feedback with us by tagging any of the official Treyarch channels on social media.

#TEAMRICOCHET

As a reminder, PC Players must have Secure Boot and TPM 2.0 enabled to play the Black Ops 7 Beta. For more information on this, check out the Beta blog from Team Ricochet or look further below for direct links to resources and guides.

We are looking forward to delivering a variety of content throughout the Beta and will be prioritizing stability as we add maps and modes.

Thank you for playing and we’ll see you in-game. GLHF!