Black jobs swipe at Trump after Olympics gold

Simone Biles of Staff USA reacts after competing on the vault throughout the Creative Gymnastics Ladies’s Qualification on day two of the 2024 Paris Olympics at Bercy Enviornment in Paris on July 28, 2024.

American gymnast Simone Biles appeared to take a swipe at former President Donald Trump on Friday morning, tweeting “I really like my black job” after profitable her second particular person all-around gold medal on the Paris Olympics.

Biles’ put up on the social media platform X appeared to reference Trump’s current controversial feedback that immigrants are “taking Black jobs.”

The Republican presidential nominee had stated, “They’re taking Black jobs now and it might be 18, it might be 19 and even 20 million folks,” throughout his June 27 debate in opposition to President Joe Biden.

“They’re taking Black jobs, they usually’re taking Hispanic jobs, and you have not seen it but, however you are going to see one thing that is going to be the worst in our historical past,” Trump stated.

Knowledge doesn’t help Trump’s declare that immigrants are “taking” jobs from American staff.

CNBC has requested remark from Trump’s marketing campaign about Biles’ tweet.