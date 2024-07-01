Bitcoin Whale Donates 8 BTC to Julian Assange — Andrew Tate Appears To Take Credit

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

A Bitcoin whale has donated 8.07 BTC to cowl the $520,000 journey bills owed by recently-released Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

Assange needed to take a chartered flight dwelling as a result of he was not permitted to fly business airways, in response to an emergency enchantment by Assange’s spouse. Assange is obligated to pay $520,000 to the Australian authorities for the price of the flight, the enchantment mentioned.

Julian Assange Was An Early BTC Supporter

The BTC whale donation is the biggest of the overall 8.2 BTC that has been despatched to the funding marketing campaign to this point. A further $376,000 in fiat donations have additionally been made, comfortably clearing the funding aim.

“Assange will due to this fact arrive in Australia debt free thanks largely to the generosity of a single Bitcoin whale,” Altana Digital Forex Fund CIO Alistair Milne mentioned in a June 26 X publish.

Julien Assange acquired simply over 8 BTC (~$500k) in a single nameless donation 10 hours in the past He has additionally acquired over £300k in fiat donations to this point Assange will due to this fact arrive in Australia debt free thanks largely to the generosity of a single Bitcoin whale pic.twitter.com/dmzW6GzsmS — Alistair Milne (@alistairmilne) June 26, 2024

The crypto group’s backing of Assange stems partly from his help of Bitcoin throughout its early levels, with WikiLeaks turning into one of many first organizations to just accept BTC in 2011.

Many within the crypto group imagine that WikiLeaks’ acceptance of the pioneering digital foreign money was a landmark growth that helped paved the way in which for BTC’s acceptance.

Others within the crypto group additionally consider Assange as a hero for leaking labeled paperwork that exposed human rights violations within the US.

Is Andrew Tate The BTC Whale?

Members of the crypto group try to uncover who was behind the beneficiant donation made to Assange. Hypothesis that Andrew Tate was the one behind the BTC transaction began to develop after the controversial social media character commented on the donation in an X publish with a present field emoji.

Andrew Tate seems to be taking credit score for the 8 BTC donation to Assange. If it actually was you, Andrew, show it by signing a message with the non-public key for that handle. The web will go batshit loopy, sir. pic.twitter.com/7ZzOd8hxxa — Daniel Sempere Pico (@BTCGandalf) June 26, 2024

Crypto group members have stepped ahead urging him to “show it by signing a message with the non-public key.”

Associated Articles:

PlayDoge (PLAY) – Latest ICO On BNB Chain 2D Digital Doge Pet

Play To Earn Meme Coin Fusion

Staking & In-Recreation Token Rewards

SolidProof Audited – playdoge.io

